Steve Carell 'can't Wait' To Reunite With 'The Office' Co-star John Krasinski For New Film

The Office stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski, who played Michael Scott and Jim Halpert respectively in the hit sitcom, are currently gearing up for their next project together. As fans are excited to see the duo reunite, the former also 'can't wait' to be on set with his co-star again. The two actors will be working together in the upcoming film Imaginary Friends, which will be directed by John Krasinski himself.

Steve Carell and John Krasinski's next film Imaginary Friends

In Steve Carell's recent interview with ET, the actor mentioned that although he and John have not yet begun shooting for the film, he 'can’t wait' to be on set with him again. He also shared that he knew there would be 'joy and fun' when the pair reunites and called his former co-star a 'great director'. He then hilariously said he would make his director 'work for it' as he said:

"I haven’t started working on the film with him yet, but I can’t wait. I’m anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director. I’ll put him through his paces, you know? I’ll make him work for it. I might be one of those persnickety actors that doesn’t always agree or won’t come out of my trailer. You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

The Office featured Steve Carell as the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin paper company, Michael Scott, and saw Krasinski play an employee in the office, Jim Halpert. The hit show received five Primetime Emmy Awards and 42 nominations. Apart from being a much-loved character on screen, Krasinski has also made a reputation for himself as a director. Some of his well-known directorial ventures are The Hollars, starring Anna Kendrick and Richard Jenkins, and A Quiet Place.

The actor is now all set to put on his director's hat again as he gears up for the fantastical comedy Imaginary Friends, which is all about a man who can interact with others' imaginary friends. The film will also star Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and others in pivotal roles.