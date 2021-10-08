Steve Carell To Feature In FX Series 'The Patient'; Set To Play Psychotherapist

The Office actor Steve Carell is set to feature in as well as executive produce the limited series The Patient at FX created by The Americans' team Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.

As per Variety, the network has given a 10 half-hour episodes order to the limited series from Fields, Weisberg, and FX Productions. The Patient is an upcoming psychological thriller that revolves around a psychotherapist Alexander Strauss, which will be portrayed by Carell.

Steve Carell to feature as psychotherapist in The Patient

The show follows the story of the psychotherapist who is held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual demand to curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Co-written by Weisberg and Fields, the psychological thriller is also executive produce by Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu.

According to the magazine, Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, is excited to once again collaborate with Weisberg and Fields. “We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of ‘The Americans'. Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with ‘The Patient,’ which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer, and creative collaborator,” he said.

For the unversed, Fields and Weisberg's The Americans followed the story of two KGB spies played by Kerri Russell and Matthew Rhys as they live undercover in the US near the end of the Cold War. The popular show ran for six seasons and won four Emmy wins, two Peabody Awards, and the Golden Globe for best drama series.

Updates on Steve Carell

The upcoming show The Patient will be his latest TV stint after his Apple drama The Morning Show and Netflix's comedy Space Force. The Oscar and 11-time Emmy nominee is best known for his comedy roles such as NBC comedy The Office, and films like Despicable Me, The 40 Year Old Virgin, and Anchorman. Meanwhile, his line-up films include Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be released next summer. The actor is repped by WME, Media Four Management and attorneys Ziffren Brittenham.

(Image: AP)