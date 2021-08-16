Steve Carell's 59th Birthday: When The Office Actor 'stole' Ricky Gervais' Emmy Award

Steve Carell marks his 59th birthday today. The actor is popular for his performance as Michael Scott in NBC's landmark mockumentary series titled The Office. Created by Greg Daniels, the TV series is based on the original UK series with the same title, that is created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Ricky Gervais, who is a renowned comedian, writer, director, and actor, makes sure to remind Steve Carell that he owes his success and his acting career to him (sarcastically, of course!). On several public events, the duo has been spotted acting as having differences, however, during interviews, it is quite evident that they have a deep respect for each other.

When Steve Carell accepted Ricky Gervais' Emmy trophy

In 2007, at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards, Ricky Gervais was awarded an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance in BBC-HBO sitcom series named Extras. The award ceremony presenters- Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert had announced the award, however, the actor was not present at the award function. Thus, Stewart and Colbert instead called Steve Carell on the dais and handed him the trophy. Carell was seen eagerly sprinting on the stage, was quick enough to accept the trophy.

However, during the next year's Emmy Awards, Ricky Gervais was the presenter and displayed a clip of Carell, Stewart, and Colbert celebrating the award. The actor jokingly said, "Look at his stupid face. He couldn’t actually win one of his own so he stole someone else’s. I don’t think that is the original Emmy, I think that’s a shoddy remake."

Ricky Gervais, who was present at Emmys, stated, "I made you what you are and I get nothing back. Have you even been to see Ghost Town yet? I sat through Evan Almighty, give me my Emmy." Gervais then goes on to tickle him, eventually wrenching back his trophy. As all this was evidently a joke, however, it is a travesty that Steve Carell did not bag a single Emmy trophy for one of his best comic performances on TV.

IMAGE: AP

