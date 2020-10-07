Steve Carell To Reprise His Role In 'The Morning Show' Season 2 As Production Resumes

Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are all set to grace the digital screens once again for the second season of Apple’s much-loved TV show, The Morning Show. More so, actor Steve Carell will also be seen in the second season, as confirmed by TV Line. The producers of The Morning Show had earlier made it clear that they wanted Steve Carell back and are currently pursuing a new deal with the actor.

Also Read | China In Talks With WHO To Get Its Locally Produced Vaccine Assessed For Global Use

Steve Carell's return yet to be confirmed

Steve Carell had originally agreed to work in the show for a one-season storyline. In The Morning Show, Steve Carell played the role of Mitch Kessler, a disgraced morning news anchor. The shooting of the second season of the show came to an abrupt halt when the US Government announced lockdown across the country. Reportedly, Carell had not completed the scenes in the opening episodes when the pandemic-related shutdown hit.

Also Read | India-US 2 Plus 2 Ministerial Talks Likely In Oct End; Key Defence Pact, China To Be Focus

Deadline further reported that The Morning Show has now started its production work. More so, the show is also expected to incorporate the pandemic angle in its storyline. If the rumours are to be believed, the writers of the show are still working on the script.

All about The Morning show:

The Morning Show gives an inside look into the lives of a few news anchors, who help Americans wake up each day, exploring the challenges faced by the people who work in morning television. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the leading roles, the show is created by Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin. Bankrolled by Reese, the show has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics' Choice Television Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also Read | China In Talks With WHO To Get Its Locally Produced Vaccine Assessed For Global Use

Steve Carell on the work front:

The actor was lauded for his performance in the much-acclaimed TV show, The Office. Starring Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski in the leading roles, the show follows the story of a group of office workers, who go through hilarious misadventures at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, the show also stars actors like Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery in prominent roles.

Also Read | India-US 2 Plus 2 Ministerial Talks Likely In Oct End; Key Defence Pact, China To Be Focus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.