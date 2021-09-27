Steve Coogan Joins Cast Of 'The Reckoning' To Play Sex Offender Jimmy Savile

Actor Steve Coogan will be essaying the role of sex offender Jimmy Savile in the upcoming drama miniseries The Reckoning. As per Variety reports, the BBC One drama will be based on the legacy of the infamous English television personality known for hosting the show Top of the Pops. Neil McKay has penned the script, which charts Savile's journey from his childhood till his 2011 demise, a time when he was found to have abused more than 500 children.

The miniseries is being helmed by Sandra Goldbacher, while Jeff Pope is on board as the executive producer. Talking about his role, Steve Coogan mentioned how it was not a decision he took lightly. Lauding Mckay for his intelligent script 'tackling sensitively a horrific story,' he added that the story needed to be told.

Steve Coogan to play sex offender Jimmy Savile

The Reckoning, which is being produced by ITV Studios, is an attempt to give voice to all Savile’s survivors, people who have inspired the project, according to director Sandra Goldbacher. She added that Steve's powerful role as Jimmy will start the conversation about how the cult of celebrity protected the latter from scrutiny. Savile has been accused of abusing children throughout his career, however, his constant refusal of them sidelined the accusations from coming to the forefront. As per BBC reports, the makers are closely working with many of his victims.

The film's executive producer mentioned its intention to highlight the unchecked crimes, adding how Coogan's unique ability to 'inhabit complex characters' will make him approach the role with 'greatest care and integrity.' Jimmy was famous for helming the popular music program, Top of the Pops from its debut in 1964 to the late 80s. He later also hosted Jim’ll Fix It, where he fulfilled wishes written mostly by children.

More about Steve's career

The Marie Antoinette actor is known for co-writing, producing and starring in the 2013 flick Philomena as well as On the Hour, and Knowing Me, Knowing You With Alan Partridge, What Maisie Knew, A Cock and Bull Story, ITV miniseries Stephen, the 2019 Michael Winterbottom directorial Greed among other appearances. He has been nominated at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs as well as the Academy Awards for his powerful performances.

