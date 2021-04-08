Steve Harvey Calls Miss Universe Faux Pas 'the Worst Week' Of His Career In Showbiz

American television presenter Steve Harvey recently opened up about the worst week in his career. The comedian called the Miss Universe 2015 finale night the most 'painful' night of his career as a television presenter and host. It led him to receive a lot of attention; none of which was good.

Steve Harvey's biggest faux pas

Harvey, recently, opened up about the Miss Universe 2015 mistake on Comedy Gold Minds With Kevin Hart's Thursday episode on Sirius XM. Harvey revealed that it was the worst week of his career in the show business as the news was everywhere the next morning. He said boys and men were driving by his house in Atlanta and called him with cuss words in Spanish. People threw rocks at his house's gate. He also received several notes and texts from people calling him ill words.

While explaining his Miss Universe 2015 mistake, the Family Feud host said it was the last-minute change in announcing the winner as well as the teleprompter that led to the whole blunder. He said after announcing the second runner up, the teleprompter said 'and the new 2015 Miss Universe is...'. He thought it was the time to announce Miss Universe 2015 winner and therefore read the name on the next card in his hand which had the name, Miss Columbia. Instead of Miss Phillipene, Miss Columbia was crowned.

Harvey was immediately called backstage where he argued that he did not say the wrong name. He was then told that there is a third name on the card to which Harvey said he is going to fix it. He was then told by the organisers that they would reveal the real winner the next day in the newspaper. Harvey refused and said the lady deserves her crown. He then went to the stage to correct his mistake. Seeing the drastic consequences of his mistake, Harvey said he should have let them announce in the newspaper.

Steve Harvey is still the host of Miss Universe. The beauty pageant Miss Universe 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Harvey's shows include Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Show, Celebrity Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Show Time At The Apollo, and Me And The Boys.

Promo Image Source: Steve Harvey's Instagram