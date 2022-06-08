Steve Harvey Reacts To Daughter Lori’s Split With Beau Michael B. Jordan; 'I Support Her'

The rumours of stand-up comedian and host Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, and her longtime beau Michael B. Jordan's split began a few weeks ago after a source close to the couple claimed that they broke up, adding, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other." Now, Steve has himself given an official confirmation regarding his daughter's split from the Black Panther star after over two years of their relationship.

Steve Harvey terms himself 'team Lori' post latter's break up with Michael B. Jordan

On his morning radio show, Steve Harvey said that he heard about his daughter Lori and Michael B. Jordan's break-up and wishes them well, adding, "I’m team Lori, 1,000 per cent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her." He further jokes, "Noting that things happen, I feel fine. I’m fine. Ain’t changed my life none. I still gotta go to work. … I still gotta take care of my family. I still gotta keep putting this money aside for these grandkids." He mentioned that dating in the public eye was tough for Lori, 25, and Jordan, 35, but their relationship ended on a good note regardless.

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do", said Harvey.

Steve calls Michael a 'cool guy'

Further opening up about his opinions on Michael B. Jordan, the Family Feud host said that he is still a cool guy, it's a breakup. "I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time." He then quipped (hinting toward his three marriages), "I just wish I could have broken up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children. Get out early! I waited way too late."

Earlier, a source told People, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other".

The former couple had been dating since 2020 and soon after months, the duo made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. Post that, Michael & Lori had been posting several pictures as well as clips from their romantic getaways.

