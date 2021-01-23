Steve Harvey Reveals He 'has Eyes' On Daughter Lori's BF, Talks About Her Love Interests

Steve Harvey’s comic timing has never come into question. This comes especially handy when playfully poking jabs and raising a warning to potential suitors of his daughter. Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey has been causing quite a stir on social media with her beau Michael B. Jordan. In a recent interview on iHeartRadio's The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Harvey revealed his feelings on his little girl’s public display of affection.

Steve talks about his daughter's boyfriend

Harvey jokingly said that even though he might like the boys his daughter dates, even if he may approve of them, he has a secret thumb-sized place in his heart where he harbours “pure hatred” for his daughter’s love interests. This hatred, he said, could be pulled up quite efficiently if the boy in question did anything to hurt his daughter. Harvey went to say that Jordon should be wary as Steve has his eyes on him but followed it by saying that he thought Jordan is a “nice guy”. From there Harvey went on to say that Jordon was not the sexiest man alive to him, as per the accolade Jordan had received from People Magazine.

Michael B. Jordan, The Black Panther star, was seen with Lori Harvey first in November where the couple spent Thanksgiving together. Post that the couple was seen vacationing together in a variety of places, from St Barts to Salt Lake City. Jordon, who was recognised as being very private has been very open about his relationship with Lori. The two also have cute nicknames for each other. Harvey said that while he did not have much say in the matter, he was not the most comfortable with the public displays of affection.

Harvey has been known to be the third wheel in most of Lori’s relationships. In her earlier relationship with Sean Combs, he was seen vacationing with the couple in Italy. Harvey was also noted saying that Michael B. Jordan should be careful with how he treats his daughter and not behave untowardly at any time. The couple is young and in love and enjoying their time together while showing the world the bond they share. They are quickly joining ranks to become among some of the most loved young celebrity couples.

