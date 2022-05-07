Steve Harvey Says 'lost Respect For Will Smith' Post Latter's Oscars Feud With Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 has left a mark after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage as the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. It's been two months since the altercation took place at Dolby theatre, but it seems like the comedians have not yet forgotten the shocking incident. Following the infamous Academy Awards moment, popular comedian and television host Steve Harvey has once again revived the topic with his reactions to the incident.

Steve Harvey says he 'lost respect for Will Smith'

As per hotnewhiphop.com, Steve Harvey recently spoke at Georgia State University where he shed light on several issues including Smith and Rock's feud. The 65-year-old American Television host said, "I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity." He further added, "On a scale of one to 10, I’m like a two. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on. You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. Do you slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am."

Harvey even asserted that Smith pulled a "punk move" before saying that he "lost a lot of respect" for the Oscar-winning actor. He mentioned that the King Richard actor executed the slap because it was Rock on the stage.

Will Smith reportedly undergoing therapy after Chris Rock slap incident

A few days after the incident, Will Smith was officially banned for 10 years from the premier awards show and other events of the Academy. Moreover, some of his projects have reportedly been shelved and several other projects have been put on hold after the incident. Amid the multiple setbacks in the wake of the controversy, it has emerged that the actor is now undergoing therapy.

As per the report by ET, the Oscar winner is taking therapy after the infamous instance, however, his representatives were yet to issue a response to the reports.

Will Smith issues public apology

The 53-year-old actor also took to his Instagram handle to issue a public apology post the feud with Chris Rock. Will stated, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." Have a look:

Image: AP/Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv