Steve Harvey Unsuccessfully Tried Hard To Hate His Daughter's Boyfriend Michael B Jordan

Actor Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey made their relationship official earlier this year, and since then, game show host Steve Harvey has teased about becoming Jordan's strict father-in-law. Harvey admitted in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres that he is discovering that the role is more difficult to play. Steve Harvey opened up and candidly spoke about how his feelings towards Michael B Jordon changed for the better despite him trying to maintain a distance from him and maintain a strict façade.

Steve Harvey impressed with Michael B Jordan

"You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him," Harvey said candidly on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Because I got rid of all of them [Lori's previous boyfriends]. All of them. Some of them snook in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted. This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I met his father, I sat up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him." He had only words of praises to heap on his daughter's boyfriend.

After around a year, Harvey revealed that he has grown to like Jordan, but he still interspersed his commentary with lots of protective paternal jokes. Finally, he seemed to flip all those quips on their heads by admitting that even if he really tried to, he'd have a difficult time pushing Jordan out of his life. He said, "I'm hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy... And I can't whoop him!"

Jordan and Lori started dating in January of 2021, but it's unclear when they first started getting close. Jordan, 33, has dated celebrities such as YouTuber Catherine Paiz, model Cindy Bruna, and singer Snoh Aalegra in the past. Lori, 24, has dated Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Combs, racing driver Lewis Hamilton, and rapper Trey Songz in the past. Jordan and Lori have rapidly become a fan favourite celebrity couple in recent months, and Harvey's surly comments have kept some people amused. On his talk show The Steve Harvey Morning Show in late January, the 64-year-old discussed their relationship for the first time, saying that he liked Jordan but he had an eye on him.

Image source: Stills from The Ellen Show