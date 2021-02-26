Steven Soderbergh To Direct 'KIMI' Starring Zoë Kravitz For HBO Max; Has Thrilling Plot

Steven Soderbergh is one of the most acclaimed and prolific filmmakers in Hollywood. Zoë Kravitz is among the popular stars with her performances in big-budget movies. Now, the two will be collaborating for the first time on an upcoming HBO Max film.

Steven Soderbergh to direct KIMI for HBO Max with Zoë Kravitz to star

Deadline has reported that Steven Soderbergh has found his next feature film with HBO Max after signing an overall deal with the studio. He is set to direct KIMI, the New Line Max Original movie. X-Men: First Class fame Zoë Kravitz will play the lead. The script is penned by David Koepp. He is a veteran screenwriter whose credits include Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, Death Becomes Her, Carlito’s Way, and Panic Room. The movie will release exclusively on HBO Max.

KIMI follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review. The employee tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

KIMI marks the second collaboration between Steven Soderbergh, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and HBO Max since the latest restructuring of the studio. It will be Soderbergh and HBO Max’s third consecutive venture. It follows Max Original No Sudden Movie, the upcoming ensemble crime thriller from WB starring Don Cheadle, David Harbour, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Culkin, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Frankie Shaw, Bill Duke, and Julia Fox. Their previous project was the comedy-drama movie Let Them All Talk featuring Meryl Streep, Dianne West, Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, and Gemma Chan.

Steven Soderbergh is considered an early pioneer of modern independent cinema. His acclaimed big-screen projects are Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Out of Sight, Contagion, Ocean’s Eleven, and others. He has helmed a few television projects like Fallen Angels, K Street, The Knick, and Mosaic.

Zoë Kravitz has appeared in movies like Divergent, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Kin, and others. She voiced Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie and Mary Jane Watson in Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Kravitz has earned immense recognition as she is all set to play Selina Kyle / Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

