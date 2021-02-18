Steven Spielberg Could Have Directed 'The Little Things' But He Declined; Know Why

The Little Things is a recently released neo-noir crime thriller movie. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock, it stars three Academy Award-winners—Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek. Now, it has been revealed that the project could have added another Oscar holder, Steven Spielberg.

Also Read | Jared Leto Compares The Joker To His 'The Little Things' Character

The Little Things was planned to be directed by Steven Spielberg?

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, The Little Things helmer John Lee Hancock shared that the initial draft of the movie was written way back in the 90s and Steven Spielberg showed interest to direct it. Hancock recalled that Spielberg “really liked” his script for A Perfect World (1993) directed by Clint Eastwood. So, before they ever went into production on A Perfect World, Spielberg went to Hancock and told him, ‘Let’s do a blind picture deal. Let’s just do it at Warner Brothers. Something for you to write and me to direct.’ Then they started pitching ideas back and forth.

John Lee Hancock mentioned that he came up with The Little Things script, not exactly remembering when, but he “fell in love” with it, and its twists and turns. The filmmaker asserted that he wrote a long outline and then talked to Steven Spielberg on the phone about it after he read the draft. He even faxed him the outline and Spielberg really liked it.

Hancock noted that the Jurassic World helmer shared his opinion on the script. Spielberg said, "This is really, really good storytelling. It’s just too dark for me right now. I’m finishing Schindler’s List. I can’t live in this dark world again." John Lee Hancock stated that he understood his reason completely.

Also Read | 'The Little Things' Review: Denzel & Leto's Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Also Read | Zack Snyder Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Justice League In 2017; Read More

Released in 1993 Schindler’s List was an epic historical drama movie. It is based on the 1982 non-fiction novel Schindler’s Ark by Thomas Keneally. The film follows German industrialist, Oskar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson. He, along with his wife Emilie Schindler (Caroline Goodall) saved more than a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust during World War II by employing them in his factories.

Schindler’s List became one of the best Steven Spielberg's movies with immense praises from the audiences. It went on to win some major awards including seven Academy Awards with Best Picture, Best Director for Steven Spielberg, and more. Now, The Little Things is in this year’s award circuit with Jared Leto running for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also Read | Steven Spielberg Birthday: Some Of The Best Directorial Works Of The Ace Filmmaker

Promo Image Source: via TotalFilm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.