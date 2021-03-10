Steven Spielberg Joins Forces With Duffer Brothers For New Adaption Of 'The Talisman'

Steven Spielberg is collaborating with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer for the adaptation of celebrated author Stephen King's The Talisman. The book, which was penned by King and Peter Straub in 1984, will be turned into a series for streamer Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Duffer brothers, whose smash hit Netflix show Stranger Things has been heavily inspired by King's work, will executive produce the series.

Duffer Brothers help Spielberg realise his age-old dream

Steven Spielberg was so taken with Stephen King and Peter Straub's fantasy-horror novel The Talisman that he bought the screen rights exclusively and in perpetuity two years before it was released. He then invested the next 35 years or so working on it as a film, unable to find a way into the plot, the article continued. The Talisman might finally be ready for the big screen, but only as a series, as defines the times. And, since it takes a village to create a project, Spielberg has gathered a formidable team to assist him in bringing the adaptation to life.

The show will be co-produced by Netflix, Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Curtis Gwinn, who served on Stranger Things as a writer-exec producer, will act as the series' writer and showrunner. Alongside Paramount Television, King will act as an executive producer. Through their Monkey Massacre Productions, Matt, as well as Ross Duffer, will executive produce alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin TV, as per the article.

Gwinn began his career in comedy and then became a writer-producer on AMC's The Walking Dead's fourth season. Collaborating with Damon Lindelof on HBO's The Leftovers, Kurt Sutter's grim medieval drama The Bastard Executioner, and Netflix's Narcos guided him down the darker genre lane, the article read. 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis attorney Lev Ginsburg represent him.

The novel The Talisman tells the tale of Jack Sawyer, a 12-year-old boy who embarks on an incredible road trip to save his sick mother's life. He's looking for the Talisman, a mystical relic that can not only cure his mother but also save the universe, as he discovers. Sawyer's path takes him across two worlds: the true America and The Territories, a dangerous dream world.

With inputs from PTI