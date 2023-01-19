Steven Spielberg Says He Will Work On TV Projects In Future; 'Will Direct Long-form...'

Legendary director Steven Spielberg recently revealed on the Smartless podcast that he is planning to venture into the world of television programming. The director gave no timeline, but expressed interest in a number of projects like HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘Band of Brothers’.

Spielberg said on the podcast that he does have a palette for long-form content, and will take up a long series to direct some day. He added that ‘Mare of Easttown’ is the kind of project he wants to direct, as he appreciated the direction of the HBO mini-series.

“I do have an appetite for long-form, and someday, I will direct a long-form series. I mean, if someone would have brought me ‘Mare of Easttown,’ I would have done that. [Laughs] That was a beautifully directed story,” he said.

‘Mare of Easttown’ stars Kate Winslet, who plays the role of an emotionally jarred detective investigating a murder in a small town close to Philadelphia. The series went on to gain critical acclaim as well as several Emmys.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ director also stated that his Oscar winning film Lincoln would have turned into six-hour-long miniseries. He explained that since he had trouble getting the funding for it and the initial script by screenwriter Tony Kushner was 550 pages long, it was entirely possible. He joked that convincing award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis would have been difficult.

The 2012 film eventually brought in a box office collection of $275 million while earning 12 Academy Award nominations. The film won the Oscar award for Best Production Design, and Daniel Day-Lewis scored the Oscars for Best Actor.

Steven Spielberg got his start as a director after working with Universal TV for a series titled “Night Gallery.” Spielberg eventually debuted as a director with “Duel,” his first theatrical project from 1971, which also received a release in the overseas market.

The director eventually worked on a series of award-winning projects such as ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981), ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’ (1982), ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993), ‘Jaws’ (1975), ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998), ‘War of the Worlds’ and ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence.’ His latest project was ‘The Fabelmans’, an autobiographical film starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams.