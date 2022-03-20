Steven Spielberg Says He Won't Make Musicals After 'West Side Story'; Recalls 'worst Day'

It's been five decades since Steven Spielberg has been enthralling audiences with his work across genres, be it horror, science fiction, action or historical drama. The filmmaker is currently in the news for his latest release West Side Story, which is in contention for multiple awards at the upcoming Academy Awards. The musical has already won numerous awards, which includes numerous trophies at the Golden Globe Awards.

However, despite the adulation for the movie and the contention for Oscars, the Oscar-winning filmmaker does not intend to make another musical.

Steven Spielberg says he won't direct another musical after West Side Story

Steven Spielberg was talking at Producers Guild of America awards nominee breakfast that was held on Saturday, where he was in contention for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award. The filmmaker, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that the last day of the shoot of West Side Story was the 'worst day' because he knew that it would be his last musical as a director.

However, the Jaws star could produce musicals in the future, including the upcoming musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, which is being made under the banner of his banner Amblin Entertainment.

Among the other revelations related to the film was Spielberg opening up on his visit to the writer of the original West Side Story musical, Stephen Sondheim, who passed away in November last year. The 75-year-old quipped that Sondheim's dogs were continuously 'sniffing his crotch', but he was afraid to push them away as he did not want to offend the writer. Spielberg stated that he 'endured the lovely animals for a while.'

The West Side Story in contention at Oscars

Meanwhile, West Side Story is based on the 1957 Broadway musical about the love story, set in 1950s Manhattan, between boy and a girl, whose loved ones are a part of rival street gangs. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Best Cinematography for Janusz Kamiński, Best Costume Design for Paul Tazewell, Best Production Design for Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo and Best Sound for Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod A. Maitland and Shawn Murphy.