Steven Spielberg Says US Govt Hiding Evidence About Aliens, UFOs

The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg opened up about how he believes that the US Government has been hiding or covering up some important evidence regarding alien existence. The Catch Me If You Can and E.T. director claimed that over 500 encounters with aliens, some even 70 years old, have been kept hidden according to his investigation.

In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Spielberg explained how much he was obsessed with UFOs and said, "I think it's mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos. That's totally impossible. It is exciting. There is something out there. I do not know if I am a believer in the sense I am the kind of person that would think I have got to see something like that to believe it."

The Hollywood director further added, "I can make up stuff and make movies about things I have never seen or experienced. That is fine. In terms of really believing something, I would have to have my own close encounter. I have never seen a UFO. I wish I did. I have never seen anything I could not explain. But I believe certain people who have seen things they cannot explain. That is unexplainable. I think what has been coming out recently is fascinating."

Talking more about his discovery related to aliens, the award-winning director said, "It almost seems impossible that anybody would visit us from 400 million light years from here except in the movies - unless it figures out some way of basically jumping the shark and getting here through wormholes."

He further said, "I am not an astrophysicist. I really cannot speak the language. But I just know as a person who makes movies, uses his imagination and also a person that is insatiably curious about UFOs or UAPs, that there is something going on that really is not being disclosed to us."

Steven Spielberg's next project

The American director's next project is The Color Purple which will be released on December 20, 2023. The film stars Colman Domingo, Fantasia, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Halle Bailey, among others.