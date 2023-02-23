Steven Spielberg Wins Golden Bear At Berlin Film Festival, Says 'I'm Not Finished'

Director Steven Spielberg recently received a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin Film Festival. Spielberg is behind countless blockbusters, including the likes of A.I. Artificial Intelligence and The Fabelmans. While receiving the honour at the Berlin Film Festival, the legendary director delivered a moving speech.

The applause and standing ovations didn’t seem to stop for Steven Spielberg, as he was awarded the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlinale Palast tonight – congratulations!

“I’m not finished,” he told the audience. Well, we can’t wait for what’s to come✨ pic.twitter.com/rsYyA3Elwx — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 21, 2023

While talking about his experience as a filmmaker, Steven Spielberg said that he’s grown a lot more in terms of filmmaking. He said that he has amassed much experience since his directorial debut at 25. He added, however, that the fears and anxieties regarding the art ever since he started filming Duel have not grown dimmer in the last 50 years.

Spielberg added that the joy of filmmaking has also stayed the same, and said that the set is where he feels the most at home. The filmmaker said, on an optimistic note, that he wants to keep on going despite receiving the lifetime achievement award. He added that he wants to keep exploring the medium, and “scare the shit out" of himself.

“I also feel a little alarmed to be told I’ve lived a lifetime because I’m not finished, I want to keep working. I want to keep learning and discovering and scaring the shit out of myself, and sometimes the shit out of you. I gotta get back to some of those earlier scarier movies, but that’s another story for later on. As long as there’s joy in it for me, and as long as my audience can find joy and other human values in my films, I’m reluctant to ever say that’s a wrap.”

Elsewhere in the speech, he said that he owes “an incalculable debt to German cinema.” The director’s most recent work, The Fabelmans, is currently nominated in several categories at the Academy Awards. Steven Spielberg is also nominated for Best Screenplay, which is the first Oscar nomination for the director in the realm of writing.