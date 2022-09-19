Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Coveted People's Choice Award At TIFF

Famous Hollywood director Steven Spielberg recently won the most coveted award at North America’s prestigious event, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While the filmmaker won the honour, an Indo-Canadian director and a counterpart from India won in categories promoting diversity in cinema.



Spielberg made his debut appearance at TIFF with the world premiere of his latest film The Fabelmans. It ended up capturing the People’s Choice Award when the list was announced at a ceremony at TIFF’s headquarters in Toronto on Sunday. The filmmaker who is credited for some fabulous cinematic work including Jaws, Indiana Jones, ET, and more celebrated productions brought his “most personal film" yet with The Fabelmans.

Steven Spielberg wins big award at Toronto International Film Festival

Hindustan Times quoted programmer Jane Schoettle who revealed how the upcoming film shows the director reflecting on the experiences that made him the filmmaker we know and love, in a story based on his childhood in Arizona. This particular award is considered a tastemaker in the industry for the next Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, other than Spielberg, Indo-Canadian director Nisha Pahuja, won Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film with her documentary To Kill A Tiger. Born in New Delhi and raised in Toronto, Pahuja’s film tracks the harrowing journey of a family in Jharkhand to bring to justice the culprits in a sexual assault on a teenage girl.

The leading daily's quote on the jury statement read, “It’s not easy to film love. In Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill A Tiger, a father defends his daughter, and together they change a village, a country, and, maybe, the world.”

On the other hand, National Award-winning director Rima Das’ latest film Tora’s Husband was the first Indian production to be chosen to compete in the prestigious Platform section of the festival, however, it failed to bag any award. Instead, the award was won by director Anthony Shim’s Riceboy Sleeps.

IMAGE: Twitter/@WhileWeWatched/AP