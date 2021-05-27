Steven Spielberg's Childhood Inspired Film To Star Newcomer Gabriel Labelle

The upcoming project of Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg has garnered much attention as it will be loosely based on his childhood. Several well-known actors have joined the cast of the untitled movie. Now, the makers have added a newcomer to play a pivotal role - Gabriel Labelle.

Gabriel Labelle to star in Steven Spielberg's next based on director's childhood

Deadline has reported that Steven Spielberg has found the actor who would play his younger version in his next. Gabriel LaBelle is in talks to portray the young, aspiring filmmaker at the centre of the movie. This marks LaBelle's biggest role to date as he has previously appeared in The Predator and Dead Shack. The actor will also essay a younger version of Jon Bernthal in the upcoming series adaptation of American Gigolo. It is said that the character will not be named Steven.

Gabriel Labelle joins Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, and Seth Rogen on the project. Dano will play a character inspired by Steven Spielberg’s father, Arnold, but with a separate and original voice. Williams portrays a character based on Spielberg’s mother, and Rogen will essay a character inspired by the director’s favourite uncle.

The untitled film is loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona in the late 1950s and early ‘60s. The filmmaker has a close connection with the project as he will co-write the script with Tony Kushner, who has penned several of the director’s movies in the past. It will be the first time since A.I. (2001) that Spielberg will partake in screenwriting duties.

The casting of the semi-autobiographical movie has been one of the more secretive processes surrounding any project in town. It is said that Steven Spielberg had an idea of who he wanted for each adult part, but the director is taking his time meeting with children at multiple age levels for the main leads of the film. Once a deal is set, the production is expected to start in the coming months. Amblin Entertainment is likely to handle the distribution deal with Universal Pictures for a 2022 release date.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE PREDATOR

