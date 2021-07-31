Last Updated:

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Joins Ben Stiller & Franklin Leonard's Nepotism Debate

Steven Spielberg's daughter, Destry Spielberg, recently took to Twitter to respond to the nepotism debate between Ben Stiller and Franklin Leonard -

Steven Spielberg's daughter, Destry, recently addressed claims of nepotism made by Vanity Fair contributing editor and The Black List founder, Franklin Leonard. Destry Spielberg is slated to direct an upcoming short film titled, The Rightway. The debate sparked when Deadline reported that actors Hopper Penn (son of Sean Penn) and Brian d'Arcy James (whose uncle is the late Blade Runner producer Brian Kelly) joined the cast of Spielberg's upcoming film, which is written by Stephen King's son Owen King. 

Steven Spielberg's daughter responds to nepotism claims 

Franklin Leonard, Vanity Fair contributing editor, took to Twitter to reshare the Deadline article about the four children of successful Hollywood personalities. He shared it, sarcastically asking if Hollywood was indeed a "meritocracy." Destry responded to the tweet, which was then deleted and replaced with a new tweet, according to E! News. 

Destry's deleted tweet in response, according to E!, read: 

"I am just a young aspiring female filmmaker who admires the art of cinema. People can argue nepotism, but I know deep down that I worked hard to get where I am and it wasn't easy. Beyond proud of this film and proud of the team it took to make it." 

Destry then deleted the tweet, presumably after receiving criticism for not acknowledging her privilege, and shared a new one in its place. She wrote about how she acknowledged all the privileges she had and that she wanted to give opportunities to artists of all backgrounds. Check it out:

Ben Stiller's lengthy debate about nepotism

Destry Spielberg's response came after Ben Stiller got in a debate earlier with Leonard, as he defended the work of the children of Hollywood's elite. Stiller, who himself is the son of the comedic duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, had a rather long conversation with Leonard, on Twitter. While Leonard maintained that Hollywood was not a meritocracy, Stiller defended the culture in Hollywood arguing that not everyone who was privileged made it big. 

Leonard on the other hand, talked about how Stiller was incorrect since there were plenty of people who weren't qualified to be on or off-screen, but still persevered. Check out the debate below - 

Following this Twitter debate between the two, The View, discussed the comments made on the thread on their episode on July 29. Stiller was criticised for his comments, however, Leonard stood by his comment although admitting he did not expect the backlash Stiller received. He said:

