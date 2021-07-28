Steven Spielberg's Semi-autobiographical Film Ropes In Judd Hirsch And Jeannie Berlin

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film has added another set of veteran actors to the cast. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch and Jeannie Berlin, as well as veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary, have been cast in Steven Spielberg's next film. The movie is based on Speilberg's childhood and his times of growing up in Arizona in the late 1950s and early ‘60s. The filmmaker has a close connection with the project as he will co-write the script with Tony Kushner.

Judd Hirsch and Jeannie Berlin join the cast of Steven Spielberg semi-autobiographical film

Judd Hirsch is best known for his role of Alex Rieger in the popular sitcom Taxi, which ran from 1978 to 1983. For his performance in the series, in 1981 and again in 1983, Hirsch won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor In a Comedy Series. On the other hand, Jeannie Berlin is best known for her 1972 film The Heartbreak Kid, for which she received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. The duo along with veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary have been roped in to play Spielberg's older relatives in the movie. Meanwhile, newcomer Gabriel LaBelle is in talks to portray the young, aspiring filmmaker at the centre of the movie. This marks LaBelle's biggest role to date as he has previously appeared in The Predator and Dead Shack.

The movie is tentatively titled The Fablesman. Earlier, the makers announced that Michelle Williams and Paul Dano were cast to play the role of Steven Speilberg's late parents. The ensemble cast also features Seth Rogan as the filmmaker's favourite uncle. Additionally, Julia Butters has been roped to play Steven Spielberg's sister. His high school friends are played by Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, and Isabelle Kusman.

The movie will be Steven Speilberg's one of the most personal projects to date as he is co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, his regular collaborator on films like Lincoln and the upcoming West Side Story. The duo will also produce the movie alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger, backed by Amblin Partners. The production of the movie is underway and will release sometime in 2022.

Image: Steven Speilberg's fan page and Judd Hirsch Instagram