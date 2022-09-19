Steven Spielberg's ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins People’s Choice Award At TIFF; Check Full List

The Toronto International Film Festival began on Thursday, 8th September for its 47th edition. The film festival featured some of the "biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film." As the winners of the various awards at the film festival were recently announced, it was revealed that filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s directorial The Fabelmans received a prestigious award at the event.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans bags TIFF People’s Choice Award

According to Deadline, it was recently announced at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 that Spielberg’s directorial The Fabelmans, which received a standing ovation from the audience during its premiere, was honoured with the TIFF People’s Choice Award. The movie followed the story of a young man, set in the backdrop of post-World War II era Arizona, who realises how movies could help him see the truth amid family issues. The movie received widespread critical acclaim with positive reviews for the cast.

On the other hand, Daniel Radcliffe-starrer Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was honoured with the TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award while Hubert Davis’ directorial Black Ice won the TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award. Here’s the full list of TIFF 2022 honourees.

IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film

Snow in September, dir. Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir.

NETPAC Award

Sweet As, dir. Jub Clerc

FIPRESCI Prize

Basil Khalil’s A Gaza Weekend

Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film

To Kill A Tiger, dir. Nisha Pahuja

Special Mention for Best Canadian Feature Film

Viking, dir. Stéphane Lafleur

Amplify Voices Award

Leonor Will Never Die, dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar

Special Mention for Best Feature from an Emerging BIPOC Filmmaker

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, dir. Madison Thomas.

Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award

Luis De Filippis’ Something You Said Last Night.

Platform Prize

Riceboy Sleeps, written and directed by Anthony Shim

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

For the 45th year, the People’s Choice Awards distinguish the audience’s top title at the festival as voted by the viewing public. All films in TIFF’s Official Selection were eligible.

TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dir. Eric Appel

First runner-up: Pearl dir. Ti West.

Second runner-up: The Blackening dir. Tim Story

TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award

Black Ice dir. Hubert Davis

First runner-up: Maya and the Wave dir. Stephanie Johnes

Second runner-up: 752 Is Not a Number dir. Babak Payami

TIFF People’s Choice Award

The Fabelmans dir. Steven Spielberg

First runner-up: Women Talking dir. Sarah Polley

Second runner-up: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dir. Rian Johnson

Image: Instagram/@thefabelmans