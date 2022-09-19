Steven Spielberg's ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins People’s Choice Award At TIFF; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@thefabelmans
The Toronto International Film Festival began on Thursday, 8th September for its 47th edition. The film festival featured some of the "biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film." As the winners of the various awards at the film festival were recently announced, it was revealed that filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s directorial The Fabelmans received a prestigious award at the event.
According to Deadline, it was recently announced at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 that Spielberg’s directorial The Fabelmans, which received a standing ovation from the audience during its premiere, was honoured with the TIFF People’s Choice Award. The movie followed the story of a young man, set in the backdrop of post-World War II era Arizona, who realises how movies could help him see the truth amid family issues. The movie received widespread critical acclaim with positive reviews for the cast.
On the other hand, Daniel Radcliffe-starrer Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was honoured with the TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award while Hubert Davis’ directorial Black Ice won the TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award. Here’s the full list of TIFF 2022 honourees.
Snow in September, dir. Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir.
Sweet As, dir. Jub Clerc
Basil Khalil’s A Gaza Weekend
To Kill A Tiger, dir. Nisha Pahuja
Viking, dir. Stéphane Lafleur
Leonor Will Never Die, dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, dir. Madison Thomas.
Luis De Filippis’ Something You Said Last Night.
Riceboy Sleeps, written and directed by Anthony Shim
For the 45th year, the People’s Choice Awards distinguish the audience’s top title at the festival as voted by the viewing public. All films in TIFF’s Official Selection were eligible.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dir. Eric Appel
First runner-up: Pearl dir. Ti West.
Second runner-up: The Blackening dir. Tim Story
Black Ice dir. Hubert Davis
First runner-up: Maya and the Wave dir. Stephanie Johnes
Second runner-up: 752 Is Not a Number dir. Babak Payami
The Fabelmans dir. Steven Spielberg
First runner-up: Women Talking dir. Sarah Polley
Second runner-up: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dir. Rian Johnson