Steven Yeun's Movies You Must Know About If You Loved Him In The Oscar-nominated 'Minari'

Minari star Steven Yeun recently made history after he became the first-ever Korean-American actor to receive a nomination for Best Actor at the prestigious Oscar Awards. For his exemplary performance as Jacob Yi in director Lee Isaac Chung's drama film Minari, the 37-year-old made it to Oscar 2021 nominations for the "Best Actor" category, alongside Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Riz Ahmed. As his Academy Award nomination for Minari marks history, here's taking a look at a list of other Steven Yeun movies.

Check out Steven Yeun movies over the years

The Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, born Yeun Sang-yeop, marked his debut as an actor with 2009's American independent drama film, My Name Is Jerry, as Chaz. In 2010, he appeared in two short films, i.e. Eric McCoy's Carpe Millennium and Timothy Kendall's Blowout Sale. For a couple of years then, he kept away from films and went on to carve in a niche for himself in the American television industry.

After making a name for himself in the TV industry, Steven made a comeback in films with 2014's sci-fi film, I Origins. He played the lead role of Kenny in this critically acclaimed Mike Cahill film. In 2015, he starred in South Korean filmmaker Shin Yeon-Shick's film Like a French Film as Steve. After a break of one year, Steven Yeun had a great run at the silver screen with three film releases in 2017. He kicked off the year with the Korean action-adventure film Okja by director Bong Joon-ho, followed by Joe Lynch's action-comedy horror Mayhem and Timothy Reckart's The Star.

In 2018, for his exceptional performance as Ben in Lee Chang-dong's psychological mystery thriller Burning, Steven received a lot of award nominations in the "Supporting Actor" category. In the same year, he also appeared in Boots Riley's dark comedy film, Sorry to Bother You. After winning everyone's heart as Ben in Burning, Steven Yen joined Minari's cast in 2020, alongside Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Will Patton and Youn Yuh-Jung. Along with playing the lead role of Jacob Yi in this drama film, Steven also executively produced the Lee Isaac Chung directorial. After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, Minari released in the US on February 12, 2021. The critically lauded film earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.