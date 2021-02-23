Stevie Wonder Opens Up About His Decision Of Permanently Moving To Ghana

Stevie Wonder recently appeared on a chat show with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, he spoke about his big decision citing the political turmoil in the United States. He explained that he was moving to Ghana and opened up about his decision hoping to live somewhere he felt valued.

Stevie Wonder moving to Ghana

Speaking to Oprah, he spoke about his hopes for America. He said, "I promise you [America], if you do the right thing, I will give you this song. I will give it to you. You can have it." He said, "I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.” Shocked, Oprah asked if he was permanently moving to Ghana.

Stevie confirmed that he was. Expressing his concern about his family, he said, "I don't want to see my children's, children's children have to say 'Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.' What is that?" He said this wasn’t the first time when he was considering moving to Ghana. In 1994, he told the International Association of African American Music that he felt there was more sense of community in Ghana than in the US.

More about Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He has won 25 Grammy Awards and has been nominated 74 times. Apart from being a singer and songwriter, he is also known for his work as an activist for political causes.

According to The Oprah Magazine, he had played a major role in the 18-year fight to make Martin Luther King's birthday a federal holiday. He has been vocal on many other issues, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has also pretested calling for an end to systemic racism and police violence that occurred across the nation over the summer. Stevie was named as a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2009. He was also honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

