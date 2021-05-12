'Stillwater' Trailer: Netizens Intrigued About Matt Damon's Role In This Dramatic Thriller

The upcoming crime drama thriller Stillwater is set to premiere in theatres on July 30, 2021. Directed by Law and Order's Tom McCarthy, the film stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, Camille Cottin as Virginie, and Abigail Breslin as Bill's daughter Allison Baker in the lead roles, and Deanna Dunagan and Lilou Siauvaud in pivotal roles. The trailer for the film released on Tuesday, May 11, and has been receiving mixed reviews from netizens.

A look at Stillwater's trailer

The trailer of Stillwater starts with a snippet of Bill Baker trying to get his daughter out of the jail. In the trailer, Bill tells Allison about the time she left for Marseille and he had brought her a golden chain with a 'Stillwater' locket from a gift shop which he thought would be a little piece of home for her. The scene is then cut to Bill paying a visit to his daughter in Marseille and finds out that she was accused of killing the woman she dated and was sent to prison.

Upon meeting her she claims she is innocent and Bill goes up and beyond to get his daughter out of jail. As the trailer synopsis suggests, Bill confronts all the language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system in France and makes his personal mission to exonerate his daughter at all costs. Watch the trailer-

Stillwater trailer review by netizens

With people being thrilled by another Focus Features movie, the production house is reputed for big hits like Theory Of Everything, Black Sea, Darkest Hour, and while some taking a dig at Matt Damon's acting skills, the netizens have overall given mixed reviews to the Stillwater trailer. One wrote, "I am a simple man. I see Focus Features, I go watch the film".

Talking about Matt Damon one wrote, "Finally a movie where people don't have to save Matt Damon but Matt Damon saves people!". Taking a dig at Matt Damon's acting one wrote, "Matt Damon's acting seems great until he starts yelling, then he's just Matt Damon again" while talking about his accent one wrote, "Okay, I will hand it to MD, he does a convincing Okie accent". The other netizens' reactions were like "Whos! Looks good", "this looks cool", "I see matt damon I click". See netizens reviews on Stillwater trailer-

