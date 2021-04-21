'Storage Wars' Cast: Intriguing Details About The Main Buyers List Of The Show

Storage Wars’ brand new season has premiered on Tuesday, April 20. The American reality television series airs on A&E and has completed a successful 12-season run. Now, with the release of its 13th season, here we have curated a list of Storage Wars cast and main buyers who appear on the how frequently.

Storage Wars cast

Thom Beers – Narrator

Thom Beers is the executive producer and narrator of this American reality show. At the beginning of each episode, the show’s premise is quickly explained by Beers. He also does a recap of the featured buyers and profits at the end of each episode.

Few Main buyers who have featured in the show

Darrell Sheets

Darrell Sheets is a storage auction veteran from San Diego. As shown in the show, Darrell makes his living by selling items from his purchased lockers through his online stores and weekly swap meet. He made headlines during the season 3 finale for buying a locker for $3,600 that contained many art pieces. Sheets made a profit of approximately $300,000 from his purchase.

(Source: Still from Storage Wars)

Brandon Sheets

Brandon Sheets is the son of Darrell Sheets. During the initial seasons, Brandon accompanied his father to the auctions. However, later Brandon began attending auctions on his own and even started to bid against his father.

(Source: Still from Storage Wars)

Justin Bryant

Justin Bryant is one of the youngest bidders who appeared in the show during season 11. At the mere age of 22, Justin was inspired to make a name of himself in the store business after watching Storage Wars and developing a love for storage units. As shown in the show, Justin has used his profits to purchase a house for his mother and has also employed his older brother.

What is Storage Wars?

The show follows professional buyers in each episode who visit storage facilities throughout California who bid on storage lockers. Before the auctioning of the units, the buyers are given five units to inspect the contents inside from the doorway. However, they aren’t allowed to enter the locker. After the auction is completed, the winning bidder sort through the lockers for estimating the contents inside and the profits they have made. The final tally of each buyer is shown at the end of each episode.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Storage Wars Episode)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.