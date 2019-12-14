The Debate
The Debate
Stormzy Releases New Album 'Heavy Is The Head', Uses 'Tracy Beaker' Theme Tune

Hollywood News

The track 'Superheroes' is doing rounds on social media for featuring the theme tune from The Story Of Tracy Beaker in the last 30-seconds of the song.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stormzy

British rapper Stormzy released his new album Heavy Is the Head on Friday and a song from the album is already making headlines. The track Superheroes is doing rounds on social media for featuring the theme tune from The Story Of Tracy Beaker in the last 30-seconds of the song. The song Superheroes ends with Stormzy singing the lyrics of Someday that was sung by British R&B singer Keisha White.

Track encourages young black men, women

The track Superheroes encourages young black men and women and also celebrate black British singers, writer, and actor. The song mentions some of the black British celebrities who made it in the industry - Dave, Nina Simone, Malorie Blackman, and Michael Dapaah. Fans on social media obviously loved the song with some saying that it reminded them of the good old days. 

Read: British Rapper Stormzy Announces Grand 2020 World Tour With 55 Dates

Stormzy's album released on December 13, a day after British general election results came out. Stormzy was extensively supporting the Labour party and was against Britain leaving the European Union, which is also known as BREXIT. The election results in favour of Boris Johnson have obviously upset the Shut Up singer but that didn't stop him from releasing his latest album.

Read: Michael Gove Mocked On Twitter After Quoting Rapper Stormzy's Lyric

Read: Stormzy Is Better At Rap Than Politics: UK Minister Michael Gove

Read: Ed Sheeran And Stormzy Team Up Again On 'Own It'

 

 

Published:
