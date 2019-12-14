Stormzy Releases New Album 'Heavy Is The Head', Uses 'Tracy Beaker' Theme Tune

British rapper Stormzy released his new album Heavy Is the Head on Friday and a song from the album is already making headlines. The track Superheroes is doing rounds on social media for featuring the theme tune from The Story Of Tracy Beaker in the last 30-seconds of the song. The song Superheroes ends with Stormzy singing the lyrics of Someday that was sung by British R&B singer Keisha White.

Track encourages young black men, women

The track Superheroes encourages young black men and women and also celebrate black British singers, writer, and actor. The song mentions some of the black British celebrities who made it in the industry - Dave, Nina Simone, Malorie Blackman, and Michael Dapaah. Fans on social media obviously loved the song with some saying that it reminded them of the good old days.

MY SECOND ALBUM - ‘HEAVY IS THE HEAD’ - OUT NOW #HITH 👑 https://t.co/87Fx80CwCC — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 13, 2019

Stormzy's album released on December 13, a day after British general election results came out. Stormzy was extensively supporting the Labour party and was against Britain leaving the European Union, which is also known as BREXIT. The election results in favour of Boris Johnson have obviously upset the Shut Up singer but that didn't stop him from releasing his latest album.

In other news... @stormzy has sampled the Tracy Beaker soundtrack on his new album, and I'm here for it — Elizabeth Platts (@LizziePlatts) December 13, 2019

Stormzy and Tracy Beaker collab is the only thing getting me through this day — Martha (@Martha_EmilyMae) December 13, 2019

@stormzy ultimate throwback with that ending in superheros. It's been years since my last time hearing the Tracy Beaker theme. pic.twitter.com/faDZpzUDLi — Renaiçon Solitaire (@Yuraisune) December 13, 2019

JFSKDFJSD its a bop and im literally uwuing that he sang it like hello tracy beaker is iconic and so is stormzy — lu (@callumthighway) December 13, 2019

Man is singing Tracy Beaker riddims on his album 😂😭. Give that man a grammy @stormzy — joezay (@pxpajoe) December 13, 2019

First @peppapig tweets about stormzy’s new album, now stormzy sings the tracy beaker theme tune? @Stormzy is taking over the UK Childrens TV Scene — JamieVBM (@JamieVBM) December 13, 2019

Hearing that @stormzy Tracy Beaker Sample made my shit day a little better. I can’t lie I almost cried! — Burger Connoisseur🍔 (@Looksunshine) December 13, 2019

