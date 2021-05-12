'Stranger Things 4', Dyer’s 'Yes God Yes' And Bowyer-Chapman's 'Spiral' To Hit Indian OTTs

Some of the highly anticipated movies and web series namely The Duffer Brothers’, Stranger Things 4, Dyer’s Yes God Yes, and Bowyer-Chapman's Spiral were eagerly been awaited by the viewers to hit the OTT platforms in India. Recently, it was revealed how finally they will be releasing in India and fans can't keep calm.



Stranger Things 4, Yes God Yes & Spiral to get Indian release

As Netflix announced Stranger Things 4 in 2019, the teaser trailer recently surfaced on the internet leaving all the viewers awaiting its release. The web series is a sci-fi horror series set in a town named Hawkins and showcases some of the breathtaking supernatural fictional cases consisting of a girl having psychokinetic abilities. While the first season focussed on an investigation of a missing boy, the second one depicted a fictional world of ‘upside-down’. The third season continued with the upside-down creatures along with Mike and Eleven’s relationship. The popular Stranger Things 4 cast members include many of the actors from season 1 namely Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono while some of the new cast members include Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn.

As per the reports, Natalia Dyer’s movie Yes God Yes can be watched on Amazon Prime Video in India that was released in a few theatres in 2020. Written and directed by Karen Maine, Natalia Dyer’s movie also includes other prolific actors namely Timothy Simons as Father Murphy, Allison Shrum as Heather, Wolfgang Novogratz as Chris, John Henry Ward as Adam, Parker Wierling as Wade, and a few others. The movie was very well-received by the audiences as well as the critics.

The viewers can now also watch Bowyer-Chapman's Spiral on Amazon Prime Video as its rights were acquired by PictureWorks. Directed by Kurtis David Harder, the lead role in this Canadian horror film has been essayed by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Ari Cohen as Malik and Aaron. Soon after its release in 2019, the movie received a couple of awards and accolades for its acting, cinematography, and other categories. Bankrolled by Chris Ball, Kurtis David Harder, Colin Minihan, and John Poliquin, the other cast members of the movie include actors Lochlyn Munro, Tyson Wood and Chandra West.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YES GOD YES TRAILER, STILL FROM STRANGER THINGS 4 TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.