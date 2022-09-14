Stranger Things 5: Will Eddie Munson Return In Final Season? Here's What Its Producer Said

Stranger Things Season 4 dominated global headlines after it finally hit the OTT giant Netflix on May 27. A number of new characters, including Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn, were added to the cast in Stranger Things 4, which turned out to be the show's biggest one yet. The makers are currently gearing up for the fifth season and recently the show's producer Shawn Levy responded to queries about Eddie Munson's character's revival.

Eddie was labelled the star of the fourth season of the sci-fi series. The leader of the Hellfire Club at Hawkins High sacrificed himself to draw the Demobats (flying predatory creatures originating from the Upside Down) away as he was trying to buy the Party more time in order to attack Vecna (the show's villain). Eddie's untimely demise left many inconsolable and others speculating on how he might return.

Stranger Things producer responds to Eddie's return in Season 5

In a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Producer Shawn Levy opened up about the possibility of Eddie's return in the final season of Stranger Things. He said it was "highly unlikely" Eddie would make his comeback to the screen in the show's fifth season. He asserted,

"Oh boy, a lot of people - a lot of people - can't even handle the thought of a Season 5 without some excuse for Eddie presence. Highly unlikely. Highly unlikely. But we hear you, world. We know. You're obsessed with Eddie. So were we."

The fourth season of the popular web series Stranger Things finished on an intriguing note, piquing viewers' interest in the fifth and final season. Season 5 of the show is expected to be one of the largest seasons yet when all the protagonists finally come together in Hawkins for one final battle against Vecna. It is pertinent to note that further details about the forthcoming season are still awaited.

Image: Twitter/@djoscap