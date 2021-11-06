'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard To Helm Horror Thriller At Barely Legal Age Of 18

Finn Wolfhard, who is famously known for his role of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, is currently gearing up to be the man behind the lens as he will soon don the director's cap. The actor mentioned in a recent interview with NME that he will be directing his very first feature-length film and has already helmed a short film called Night Shifts. The actor will soon be seen in Season 4 of Netflix's Sci-Fi thriller, which is slated for a 2022 release.

Finn Wolfhard to direct his first feature film

In the interview with the publication, the Stranger Things actor revealed that he is currently directing his debut feature-length film. The actor mentioned that the film is a 'horror-comedy-slasher movie' that is set in the backdrop of a camp. Although the actor did not disclose any details regarding the project, fans are excited to see what Finn Wolfhard has up his sleeve.

The actor will soon feature in the highly anticipated fourth instalment of Stranger Things. The official teaser of the season was unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event in September. The teaser hinted at the plot of the show going much beyond Hawkins, as Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour is stranded in Russia. Major chunks of the season will be set in a psychiatric hospital and will see actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and many others reprise their roles. The actor in a recent conversation with CBC Listen via comicbook.com, opened up about the upcoming season of the fantasy show. He mentioned that with every season, the show gets darker, but called season 4 of the series the darkest one yet.

Finn Wolfhard was last seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a fantasy-comedy film. The film gave him the opportunity to take on a role alongside Bill Murray, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and many others. Helmed by Jason Reitman, the film follows a single mother and her children, who move to a new town and uncover something shocking. They learn that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's legacy, which was kept a secret for years.

