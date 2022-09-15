'Stranger Things' Actor Maya Hawke Heaps Praise Joe Keery; Calls Him 'excellent Co-worker'

Maya Hawke has garnered immense appreciation for her Stranger Things character Robin, who aids the Hawkins gang to deal with creatures from the Upside Down. The actor recently spoke about the Netflix series' future, teasing that she is sure many beloved characters would die.

She also heaped praise on her co-star Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington), mentioning he is "so funny, wonderful and smart". Maya added that if she were star in any potential Stranger Things spin-off, she would do it with Joe.

Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke heaps praise on co-star Joe Keery

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, the 24-year-old said she hopes her character Robin dies in the show's fifth and final instalment. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment," she mentioned and added, "I'd love to die with honour, as any actor would."

Maya added that if she survives the season, she would be open to the idea of a spin-off set in the 90s featuring Joe's Steve Harrington. "Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything," the actor said and continued, "He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

Maya also spoke about the show's creators Duffer Brothers and how they beautifully write their characters, fearing to kill them. She explained, "The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them." Maya added, "I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, where a number of mysteries and supernatural events occur and impact an ensemble of child and adult characters. It stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and more in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MAYA_HAWKE)