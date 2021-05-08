Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser: Maya Hawke Says That S4 Will Be "worth The Wait"

Shortly after the Stranger Things Season 4 teaser #2 made it online, Maya Hawke, who joined the cast of the hugely successful period Sci-Fi Netflix Show as Robin Buckley in the third season of the same, has shared a Stranger Things Season 4 update. Through the same, Hawke has promised that the wait for the upcoming season will be worth the wait. Maya Hawke additionally went on to imply that the Duffer Brothers, the creators and the director of some of the episodes of the show, along with the cast of the same, have used the halt in production that was caused due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic to their advantage. Read on for more details.

During a conversation with the officials at Collider, Hawke, while touching upon the topic of the progress that the Stranger Things cast and crew members have made with the upcoming season, said that she's not allowed to divulge information regarding the date on which the filming will be completed. But, Hawke did imply that Stranger Things Season 4 will be quite different from the previous outings. She attributed the same to the supposed level of effort, interest, and detail that The Duffer Brothers have had the time to put into these scripts during the moths of the lockdown.

The cast members, on the other hand, have had more than sufficient time to think about their characters, which, as per Hawke, will result in an "Awesome" Stranger Things Season 4. Additionally, she went on to express the level of pride that she has regarding the work and the effort that everybody has been putting into what is said to be the final season of the show. She concluded her answer by saying that Stranger Things S4 will be "well worth the wait". As far as Stranger Things Season 4 release date is concerned, no information regarding the same has been released as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The ending of Stranger Things Season 3 saw David Harbour's Jim Hopper sacrificing himself for his adopted daughter, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. But, the first teaser of Stranger Things Season 4 revealed that Hopper is very much alive and is a part of a Russian labour camp. The second teaser, which made it online quite recently, indicated that Season 4 will simultaneously explore how Hopper made it to the labor camp and the origins of Millie Bobby Brown's superhuman character.

