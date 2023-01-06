'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Compares Self To Will Byers 

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, a closeted gay teenager, in the show, has come out as gay in real life. The 18-year-old actor took to TikTok to make the announcement. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" reads the text on the clip, which plays with the TikTok trend audio "You know what it never was? That serious. I was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious" playing in the background.

Take a look at Noah Schnapp's coming out video here:

‘More similar to Will than I thought’: Noah Schnapp

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," Schnapp wrote in the video's caption, referencing Will's sexuality on 'Stranger Things', the American entertainment news outlet reported.

He confessed Will eventually will come out as gay but he's been terrified of coming out of the closet for years. It was revealed that he is in love with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) on the show.

Throughout the show's run, Will's sexuality has been a question, specifically when Mike told his friend in the heat of an argument, "It's not my fault you don't like girls."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during ‘Stranger Things’ season four, volume two episode, Will even takes an emotional moment to profess his love to Mike but pretends he's speaking from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) point of view, not his own.

The horror mystery show will come to its conclusion with Season 5. However, production dates have not been announced yet.