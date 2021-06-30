Last Updated:

Stuart Damon Aka Dr Quartermaine Of 'General Hospital' Dies At The Age Of 84

Actor Stuart Damon best known for his role as Dr Alan Quartermaine in ABC's daytime drama 'General Hospital' has died on Tuesday, June 29. He was 84.

Stuart Damon

American actor and Broadway singer Stuart Damon who is best known for his work in the ABC daytime drama General Hospital has died. The actor played the role of Dr Alan Quartermaine, a fan-favourite character on the show for the past three decades. The actor was 84 when he passed away due to renal failure on Tuesday, June 29. 

Actor Stuart Damon dead at 84

Stuart's death was confirmed by Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital on Twitter wherein he expressed his deepest condolences to Stuart's family and called him an absolute legend. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stuart's son Christopher told ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio that his father had been struggling with renal failure for the past few years. George took to Facebook to pen a condolence post for Stuart Damon and quoted Christopher in it by writing, "It was his favourite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion.”

Twitterati mourn the loss of Stuart Damon

As soon as news about Stuart Damon's death broke out, the Twitterati were heartbroken and took to their handles to mourn the loss of the iconic star. Other than conveying their condolences to the family, the netizens also hoped that General Hospital will host a tribute in Stuart's honour. Take a look.

More about Stuart Damon

Stuart Damon made his debut in acting with the 1965 movie Cinderella in which he played the role of the prince opposite Lesley Ann Warren. Prior to that, the actor showcased his singing skills in the Broadway play First Impressions in 1959. Post his acting debut, the actor featured in several television shows like The Champions, Space: 1999, As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives, Diagnosis Murder, Hotel, The New Mike Hammer, and Strong Medicine. Stuart appeared on General Hospital from 1977 to 2013, and also featured in its spin-off show Port Charles. Though his character Dr Quartermaine died in 2007, he came back as a ghost in the show. The actor has had seven Emmy Nominations for his role in General Hospital and he also bagged one of those in 1999. Stuart is survived by his wife Deirdre Ottewill, who he was married to for 60 years, and their children Jennifer and Christopher.

