Stuart Gordon, Co-writer Of 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids', Passes Away At 72

Hollywood director, Stuart Gordon passed away on Tuesday night. The 72-year-old was famous for helming classic Hollywood movies like Re-Animator and From Beyond. He was also the co-writer of the famous Hollywood sci-fi, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

American filmmaker Stuart Gordon passes away

Stuart Gordon's family confirmed the news of his passing away to a leading magazine. However, the reason for the director's death has still not been ascertained. Gordon is survived by his wife, 52, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, daughters, Suzanna, Jillian, and Margert Gordon, and four grandchildren.

Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing. Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like ‘From Beyond’ & the outrageous gem that is ‘Re-Animator’. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him. pic.twitter.com/Uv56Bc4Isd — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2020

The filmmaker was born in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Lane Technical High School, he went on to pursue Theatre major at the Wisconsin University. But he dropped out and returned to Chicago to his theatre career.

His theatre was the one which made David Mamet famous for his performance in the world premiere of Sexual Perversity in Chicago. Gordon's theatre also held the premiers of Bleacher Bums which starred Dennis Franz and Joe Mantegna.

Stuart Gordon also worked in an Indie Theatre, Organic Theater Company founded by him and his wife, Carolyn. Other than that his movies include Re-Animator and From Beyond, Fortress, Space Truckers and Edmond. He also held co-writing credits for Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Body Snatchers. Gordin also produced the sequel to the movie and wrote television series.

In his later years, Stuart Gordon directed solo shows in the LA theatre. Some of his works include Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe. It starred Re-Animator hero, Jeffrey Combs.

