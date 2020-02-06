'Spirited Away', 'Porco Rosso', And Other Studio Ghibli Films That Are A Must-watch

Studio Ghibli has produced some great animated movies over the years. The studio has released movies like Spirited Away that earned over 350 million worldwide. The film studio has done some remarkable work of art. Let us take a look at some of the movies from Studio Ghibli.

Best Studio Ghibli movies

Princess Mononoke

The movie story is about the harmony between humans, animals, and gods. The movie had a budget of 159.4 million dollars and it earned 19.3 billion at the box office. It was one of best blockbuster movies created by Studio Ghibli.

Porco Rosso

Porco Rosso is an adventurous movie that talks about a pilot name Porco Rosso. The mission of Porco Rosso is quite entertaining. The movie also gained positive reviews at the box office.

Spirited Away

This is the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, which broke the record of Titanic at the box office. Its success did not end there, it also won an Academy Award for Best Animated Film and becoming the first-ever Non-English speaking movie to win an Oscar. The story of the movie is about a 10-year-old girl and her unexpected journey.

The Wind Rises

The movie is an inspiring story about a person who designs a Japanese fighter plane during World War 2. The movie is based on the true-life story of Jiro Horikoshi. The film is directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

