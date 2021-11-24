Studio Ghibli's Founder Hayao Miyazaki To Come Out Of Retirement For One Last Movie

Studio Ghibli's co-founder Hayao Miyazaki who has given the world movies like Spirited Away, Howls Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro and more is coming of retirement for one last movie. Miyazaki attained international acclaim as a masterful storyteller and creator of Japanese animated feature films and is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the history of animation. In September 2013, Miyazaki announced that he was retiring from the production of feature films due to his age.

As per The New York Times, Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement to create one more movie. While not much is currently known about the film, Miyazaki describes it as "fantasy on a grand scale," and it is based on a novel by Genzaburo Yoshino, presumably, How Do You Live? The novel follows a small, fifteen-year-old boy who is living in Tokyo after the recent death of his father.

Previously, in August 2016, Miyazaki proposed a new feature-length film, How Do You Live? on which he began animation work without receiving official approval.In December 2020, Suzuki stated that the film's animation was "half-finished" and added that he does not expect the film to release for another three years.

Miyazaki co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 along with filmmaker Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki. He directed numerous films with Ghibli, including Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki's Delivery Service (1989), and Porco Rosso (1992). The films were met with critical and commercial success in Japan. Miyazaki's film Princess Mononoke was the first animated film ever to win the Japan Academy Prize for Picture of the Year and briefly became the highest-grossing film in Japan following its release in 1997.

Studio Ghibli's movies also received acclaim and popularity globally as several of the studio's movies like Howl's Moving Castle, My Neighbour Totoro, and Spirited Away were dubbed in English. Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 film Spirited Away became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards, and is frequently ranked among the greatest films of the 2000s.

Image: AP