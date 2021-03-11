'Stupendous': Drone Video Leaves James Gunn Amazed, Wants To Hire Video Makers

American filmmaker James Gunn was completely taken aback by the single-shot video that was made using a drone camera. The 54-year-old filmmaker who was floored by the video took to Twitter and shared the amazing clip that showed off a bowling alley and a pub in an unprecedented manner. Right from flying past the sky and reaching the bowling alley club, swooshing into the café where people were spotted dining, and then going straight up to a theatre, the drone shot video is sure to leave every viewer stunned.

James Gunn mesmerised by a drone video

The video which was not less than an adventurous ride, spotted the Guardians of the Galaxy director enjoying every bit of it as he shared the video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous.” The director who was super impressed with the technique immediately invited the people who shot it to London so that he can begin with the filming of his next Galaxy Vol. 3. Inviting the makers of the video, the director responded to a fan who asked him to hire the boys. Replying to the fan, James wrote, “I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Followed by James’ invitation, Jay Christensen who is an aerial cinematographer commented below the video and revealed that he was the one behind the video and concept. Praising his skills and idea, the director wrote, “It’s incredible.” Apart from the director, the video received thunderous views and comments from netizens who were too bowled over by the video and technique. Over 2.5 million people have watched the video on Twitter shared by James. While sharing their favourite part of the video, several netizens took to the comment section and revealed what impressed them the most. One of the users wrote, “Every time I watch one of Jay’s drone videos, I just want to tighten my seat belt and go on the ride. Amazing work.” Another user wrote, “Don’t forget to praise that sound editor. Drones are noisy.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “I love seeing brilliance rewarded, and this tweet made my morning.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Please hire him, this shot was amazing.”

