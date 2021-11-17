'Succession' Actor Brian Cox Becomes First Time Film Director With 'Glenrothan'

Scottish actor Brian Cox, who rose to fame with his role as media mogul Logan Roy in HBO's Succession, is donning the hat of a director for Glenrothan. The film, which is being described as a 'love letter to Scotland' will see the Emmy-winning actor in his film directorial debut. As per Variety, the project is being co-developed by Lionsgate and London-based producer Nevision.

Glenrothan is supposedly based in a distillery town in Scottish Highlands and charts the story of two brothers reuniting in their birthland. The estranged duo last communicated on the day of their mother's funeral, post which a violent instance with their father made the younger son leave their home for America. The movie will shed light on their reunion after forty years in the town that houses their family business. It reportedly draws inspiration from the Scotland Glenrothes distillery, which harbours the best single malt Scotch whiskey.

Succession star Brian Cox turns director for Glenrothan

Brian Cox has previously worked behind the camera when he directed an episode of the HBO series Oz back in 2000. Cox describes the upcoming film as a homage to the elements making Scotland an 'extraordinary country', wherein its 'vibrancy and majesty' is expressed through 'passion and desire'. The film also comes from his 'deep love' for the homeland.

Neil Zeiger, who is on board the project as a producer, noted that it was conceived keeping Cox in mind. Describing him as one of the most powerful actors of his generation, Neil said that his expansive knowledge and vision had the ability to 'elevate the film' even further, which led to the decision of his directorial stint. He quipped that he's 'thrilled' to collaborate with Brian. Lionsgate’s Berkofsky called Glenrothan a 'heartwarming' tale which shows that it's never too late to make amends.

Cox, who hails from Dundee, Scotland, garnered fame in the mid-1990s with Braveheart and Rob Roy. His other works include The Bourne Identity, X-Men 2, The Ring, Zodiac, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Churchill and more. He made his debut with 1971’s Nicholas and Alexandra, while also appearing as Dr Hannibal Lecktor in 1986’s Manhunter.

