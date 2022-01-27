‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ Lead 2022 DGA Award TV Nominations; Check Full List Here

The 74th Annual Directors Guild of America or DGA Awards will take place on March 12. Recently, the makers of the award show announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary.HBO’s Succession clearly sweeps the list in the Television Dramatic Series category. In the comedy series category, Ted Lasso took three of the five slots, with Hacks and The White Lotus taking the remaining two. Apart from this Hulu’s Dopesick will face off with Mare of Easttown, Station Eleven and The Underground Railroad.

The DGA Awards are voted on by over 18,000 members of the guild and voting for the awards occurred between December 15, 2021, and January 21, 2022.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 DGA Awards for television, documentaries and commercials:

Dramatic Series

KEVIN BRAY

Succession episode-Retired Janitors of Idaho

(HBO)

Mr Bray’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

MARK MYLOD

Succession, episode-All the Bells Say

(HBO)

Mr Mylod’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ANDRIJ PAREKH

Succession, episode- What It Takes

(HBO)

Mr Parekh’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN

Succession, episode -Lion in the Meadow

(HBO)

Mr Pulcini & Ms Berman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi.

LORENE SCAFARIA

Succession, episode -Too Much Birthday

(HBO)

Ms Scafaria’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Additional Second Assistant Director: Matt O’Shea Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Comedy Series

LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, episode-There Is No Line

(HBO Max)

Ms Aniello’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Melanie J. Elin, David Hyman First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

Second Second Assistant Director: Heidi Hinzman

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

MJ DELANEY

Ted Lasso, episode-No Weddings and a Funeral

(Apple TV+)

ERICA DUNTON

Ted Lasso, episode-Rainbow

(Apple TV+)

SAM JONES

Ted Lasso, episode -Beard After Hours

(Apple TV+)

MIKE WHITE

The White Lotus, episode-Mysterious Monkeys

(HBO)

Mr White’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry

Second Second Assistant Director: Dais Kasagawa

Movies for television and limited series

BARRY JENKINS

The Underground Railroad

(Amazon)

Mr Jenkins’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richleigh Heagh First Assistant Director: Liz Tan

Second Assistant Director: Elaine Wood

Second Second Assistant Director: Wayne Witherspoon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno

BARRY LEVINSON

Dopesick episode-First Bottle

(Hulu)

Mr Levinson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer First Assistant Director: Karen Kane

Second Assistant Director: Chelsea Ryan Petrucci Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner

HIRO MURAI

Station Eleven episode-Wheel of Fire

(HBO Max)

Mr Murai’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, David Nicksay First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson

Location Manager: Stefan Nikolov

DANNY STRONG

Dopesick, episode-The People vs. Purdue Pharma

(Hulu)

Mr Strong’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer First Assistant Director: Donald Murphy Second Assistant Director: Peter Dress

Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner

CRAIG ZOBEL

Mare of Easttown

(HBO)

Mr Zobel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell

Second Assistant Director: Jackson Rowe

Second Second Assistant Directors: Blair Howley, Findlay Zotter Additional Second Assistant Directors: Findlay Zotter, Laura Hoyt

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly scheduled programming

PAUL G. CASEY

Real-Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams

(HBO)

Mr Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Episode 1105

(CBS)

Mr Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo

(NBC)

Mr King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Episode 26112

(Comedy Central)

Mr Meyer’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Kira Klang Hopf Stage Manager: Bennymar Almonte

PAUL PENNOLINO & CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Episode 830 – Season Finale

(HBO)

Mr Pennolino & Mr Werner’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials

IAN BERGER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”

(Comedy Central)

BO BURNHAM

Bo Burnham: Inside

(Netflix)

PAUL DUGDALE

Adele: One Night Only

(CBS)

Mr Dugdale’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Hayley Collett

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Erica Christensen, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

(Netflix)

Mr Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Niimi Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

GLENN P. WEISS

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

(CBS)

Mr Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner, Lisa R. Anderson, Lori Margules

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Tammy Raab, Karen Tasch Weiss

Reality Programmes

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, Episode-Final Floral Face-Off

(HBO Max)

Mr Guidry’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin

Stage Managers: Myeisha Abram, Kristianna LaRoda, Rachel Shimko

PATRICK MCMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, episode- 1304: Qualifiers 4

(NBC)

Mr McManus’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: David Massey

Stage Managers: Jeff Simms, T.J. Ganser, Wolfgang Delgado

RAMY ROMANY

Making the Cut, episode-Brand Statement

(Amazon)

Mr Romany’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Brady Hess

BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, 'Gina Carano In The Dolomites'

(National Geographic Channel)

Mr Simms’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Jeff Simms

ADAM VETRI

Getaway Driver, 'Electric Shock'

(Discovery Channel)

Mr Vetri’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: John Esposito Second Assistant Director: Eric Pai

Children's Programmes

JAMES BOBIN

The Mysterious Benedict Society, 'A Bunch of Smart Orphans'

(Disney+)

Mr Bobin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Grace Gilroy

MICHAEL LEMBECK

The J Team

(Paramount+)

PHILL LEWIS

Head of the Class, 'Three More Years'

(HBO Max)

Mr Lewis’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Susan M. Crank First Assistant Director: Rebecca Baughman Second Assistant Director: Oliver Garrett

Associate Director: Tim Clark

SMRITI MUNDHRA

Through Our Eyes, 'Shelter'

(HBO Max)

JEFF WADLOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark? 'The Tale of the Darkhouse'

(Nickelodeon)

Commercials

STEVE AYSON

(MJZ)

Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5

Unit Production Manager: Adriana Cebada-Mora First Assistant Director: George Nessis

Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, Brent Martin

Award Speech, Miller Lite – DDB Chicago

Networking, Miller Lite – DDB Chicago

KATHRYN BIGELOW

(SMUGGLER)

Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab

First Assistant Directors: Allison Kunzman, Arle Bordas Second Assistant Director: Abbey Hansen

Second Second Assistant Director: Cody Maher

IAN PONS JEWELL

(RESET)

ECG, Apple Watch – Apple Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple Time, Squarespace – Squarespace

Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein

HENRY-ALEX RUBIN

(SMUGGLER)

Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino

Second Assistant Director: David Ebel

BRADFORD YOUNG

(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)

Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley

Documentary

JESSICA KINGDON

Ascension

(Paramount+)

STANLEY NELSON

Attica

(Showtime)

RAOUL PECK

Exterminate All the Brutes

(HBO)

Mr Peck’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Mathias Honoré

AHMIR “QUESTLOVE” THOMPSON

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

(Searchlight Pictures)

ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN

The Rescue

(National Geographic)

Ms Vasarhelyi & Mr Chin’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin

