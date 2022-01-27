‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ Lead 2022 DGA Award TV Nominations; Check Full List Here

Quick links:
Image: TWITTER/SUCCESSIONREACT/INSTAGRAM@JPCONNELLY
The 74th Annual Directors Guild of America or DGA Awards will take place on March 12. Recently, the makers of the award show announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary.HBO’s Succession clearly sweeps the list in the Television Dramatic Series category. In the comedy series category, Ted Lasso took three of the five slots, with Hacks and The White Lotus taking the remaining two. Apart from this Hulu’s Dopesick will face off with Mare of Easttown, Station Eleven and The Underground Railroad.
The DGA Awards are voted on by over 18,000 members of the guild and voting for the awards occurred between December 15, 2021, and January 21, 2022.
KEVIN BRAY
Succession episode-Retired Janitors of Idaho
(HBO)
Mr Bray’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: John Silvestri
Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
MARK MYLOD
Succession, episode-All the Bells Say
(HBO)
Mr Mylod’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
ANDRIJ PAREKH
Succession, episode- What It Takes
(HBO)
Mr Parekh’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN
Succession, episode -Lion in the Meadow
(HBO)
Mr Pulcini & Ms Berman’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario
Additional Second Assistant Director: Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi.
LORENE SCAFARIA
Succession, episode -Too Much Birthday
(HBO)
Ms Scafaria’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: John Silvestri
Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson
Additional Second Assistant Director: Matt O’Shea Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
LUCIA ANIELLO
Hacks, episode-There Is No Line
(HBO Max)
Ms Aniello’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Melanie J. Elin, David Hyman First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares
Second Second Assistant Director: Heidi Hinzman
Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann
MJ DELANEY
Ted Lasso, episode-No Weddings and a Funeral
(Apple TV+)
ERICA DUNTON
Ted Lasso, episode-Rainbow
(Apple TV+)
SAM JONES
Ted Lasso, episode -Beard After Hours
(Apple TV+)
MIKE WHITE
The White Lotus, episode-Mysterious Monkeys
(HBO)
Mr White’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry
Second Second Assistant Director: Dais Kasagawa
BARRY JENKINS
The Underground Railroad
(Amazon)
Mr Jenkins’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Richleigh Heagh First Assistant Director: Liz Tan
Second Assistant Director: Elaine Wood
Second Second Assistant Director: Wayne Witherspoon
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno
BARRY LEVINSON
Dopesick episode-First Bottle
(Hulu)
Mr Levinson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer First Assistant Director: Karen Kane
Second Assistant Director: Chelsea Ryan Petrucci Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner
HIRO MURAI
Station Eleven episode-Wheel of Fire
(HBO Max)
Mr Murai’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, David Nicksay First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson
Location Manager: Stefan Nikolov
DANNY STRONG
Dopesick, episode-The People vs. Purdue Pharma
(Hulu)
Mr Strong’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer First Assistant Director: Donald Murphy Second Assistant Director: Peter Dress
Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner
CRAIG ZOBEL
Mare of Easttown
(HBO)
Mr Zobel’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell
Second Assistant Director: Jackson Rowe
Second Second Assistant Directors: Blair Howley, Findlay Zotter Additional Second Assistant Directors: Findlay Zotter, Laura Hoyt
PAUL G. CASEY
Real-Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams
(HBO)
Mr Casey’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Episode 1105
(CBS)
Mr Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo
(NBC)
Mr King’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Episode 26112
(Comedy Central)
Mr Meyer’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Kira Klang Hopf Stage Manager: Bennymar Almonte
PAUL PENNOLINO & CHRISTOPHER WERNER
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Episode 830 – Season Finale
(HBO)
Mr Pennolino & Mr Werner’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney
IAN BERGER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”
(Comedy Central)
BO BURNHAM
Bo Burnham: Inside
(Netflix)
PAUL DUGDALE
Adele: One Night Only
(CBS)
Mr Dugdale’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Hayley Collett
Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Erica Christensen, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis
STAN LATHAN
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
(Netflix)
Mr Lathan’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sara Niimi Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg
GLENN P. WEISS
The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
(CBS)
Mr Weiss’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner, Lisa R. Anderson, Lori Margules
Stage Managers: John Esposito, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Tammy Raab, Karen Tasch Weiss
JOSEPH GUIDRY
Full Bloom, Episode-Final Floral Face-Off
(HBO Max)
Mr Guidry’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin
Stage Managers: Myeisha Abram, Kristianna LaRoda, Rachel Shimko
PATRICK MCMANUS
American Ninja Warrior, episode- 1304: Qualifiers 4
(NBC)
Mr McManus’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: David Massey
Stage Managers: Jeff Simms, T.J. Ganser, Wolfgang Delgado
RAMY ROMANY
Making the Cut, episode-Brand Statement
(Amazon)
Mr Romany’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell
Stage Managers: Will Baker, Brady Hess
BEN SIMMS
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, 'Gina Carano In The Dolomites'
(National Geographic Channel)
Mr Simms’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Jeff Simms
ADAM VETRI
Getaway Driver, 'Electric Shock'
(Discovery Channel)
Mr Vetri’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: John Esposito Second Assistant Director: Eric Pai
JAMES BOBIN
The Mysterious Benedict Society, 'A Bunch of Smart Orphans'
(Disney+)
Mr Bobin’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Grace Gilroy
MICHAEL LEMBECK
The J Team
(Paramount+)
PHILL LEWIS
Head of the Class, 'Three More Years'
(HBO Max)
Mr Lewis’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Susan M. Crank First Assistant Director: Rebecca Baughman Second Assistant Director: Oliver Garrett
Associate Director: Tim Clark
SMRITI MUNDHRA
Through Our Eyes, 'Shelter'
(HBO Max)
JEFF WADLOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark? 'The Tale of the Darkhouse'
(Nickelodeon)
STEVE AYSON
(MJZ)
Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5
Unit Production Manager: Adriana Cebada-Mora First Assistant Director: George Nessis
Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, Brent Martin
Award Speech, Miller Lite – DDB Chicago
Networking, Miller Lite – DDB Chicago
KATHRYN BIGELOW
(SMUGGLER)
Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab
First Assistant Directors: Allison Kunzman, Arle Bordas Second Assistant Director: Abbey Hansen
Second Second Assistant Director: Cody Maher
IAN PONS JEWELL
(RESET)
ECG, Apple Watch – Apple Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple Time, Squarespace – Squarespace
Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein
HENRY-ALEX RUBIN
(SMUGGLER)
Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino
Second Assistant Director: David Ebel
BRADFORD YOUNG
(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)
Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley
JESSICA KINGDON
Ascension
(Paramount+)
STANLEY NELSON
Attica
(Showtime)
RAOUL PECK
Exterminate All the Brutes
(HBO)
Mr Peck’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Mathias Honoré
AHMIR “QUESTLOVE” THOMPSON
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
(Searchlight Pictures)
ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN
The Rescue
(National Geographic)
Ms Vasarhelyi & Mr Chin’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.