Succession's Kieran Culkin And Wife Jazz Charton Expecting Second Child

On May 21, 2021, Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton took to her official Instagram handle and announced that the couple is expecting their second child. She dropped a pair of adorable candid pictures with Kieran Culkin's daughter, Kinsey Sioux, and shared the joyful news. In the caption, she simply wrote, "34" with a cake emoticon and chick-hatching emoticon. The picture is seemingly shared marking her 34th birthday.

Succession star Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton expecting second child

In the picture, Jazz can be seen dressed in a black flowing dress and walking with her 20-month-old daughter, Kinsey. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump and cheerfully posing for the mini photo shoot. As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers rushed to drop congratulatory messages on the post. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to drop their wishes in the comments section of the post.

Brenda Song commented, "Happy birthday, Jazz!!! Miss you guys!". Emily Meade and Jack Dishel wished her a happy birthday. A fan commented, "Eeeek! Happy birthday and massive congrats on bébé number 2!". Another one wrote, "HipHopHappy Birthday Mamma" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A netizen commented, "Congrats Jazz". Another one wrote, "oooohhh Dresses!

Looking good, ladies!".

Succession's Kieran and Jazz welcomed their first child, Kinsey, in the month of September 2019. Jazz updated her fans and followers on her social media handle. She captioned her post, "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course, our daughter was born on Friday the 13th".

Jazz Charton's Instagram is filled with snaps featuring her daughter and hubby. Recently, she dropped yet another adorable picture featuring herself and her daughter, Kinsey. She captioned the post as, "Thanks for making me a mum, my little bean. And for stealing my donuts and leaving a trail of proof".

IMAGE: JAZZ CHARTON'S INSTAGRAM

