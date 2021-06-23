Suicide Squad 2 New Trailer Promises Action Packed Film, Netizens Praise Harley Quinn

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, The Suicide Squad recently released the new trailer and also introduced the story of a new character. James Gunn's movie will see a lot of new characters and in the third trailer, fans got introduced to Idris Elba's Bloodsport. Other than him, fans also saw various conversation taking place amongst the team. Take a look at Suicide Squad 2 trailer.

A look at the new trailer for The Suicide Squad

The trailer surely promises an action-packed movie and will be more of a reboot than a sequel to the first movie that released in 2016. The trailer starts with a view from Belle Reve, a prison where Supervillains are held. It then proceeds to show Idris' character and the reason behind him being prisoned. We hear Amanda Waller's narration where she reveals that Bloodsport is in prison because he injured Superman with a Kryptonite bullet.

It then follows action scenes where we are reintroduced to Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and Harley Quinn. The fans also get to see Bloodsport almost attacking Amanda, while she asks everyone to back down. She makes a negotiation where he has to join the team for a bigger purpose. The trailer ends with the team contacting each other during the mission. Take a look.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens went on to trend #TheSuicideSquad on Twitter. The movie that is set to release on August 6 has captured everyone's attention. Netizens are excited to see Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and also to watch the new storyline. Take a look at the fans reaction.

Harley Quinn, the best part of every movie as always #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/vUjnRQuLG2 — Ren (@wandasolsen) June 22, 2021

King Shark vs. Starro

That’s it. That’s the tweet#TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/8ZPEbrWrUp — Formerly known as Oracle (@FourEyed_Rhea) June 22, 2021

Oh my god! New #TheSuicideSquad trailer is great!! It honestly hyped me up more than the first two.



I love that there’s still emotional focus here, and how insane the film is.



Waller mentions Superman!!



King Shark, Ratcatcher 2, and Harley are going to my favorite characters! pic.twitter.com/UUkPGoE17O — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 22, 2021

More about The Suicide Squad cast

The movie is based on DC comics and is written and directed by James Gunn and features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. The story will revolve around a task force of convicts who are sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory but come into conflict with the telepathic alien Starro. The director of the first movie, David Ayer started working on the movie in 2016 but he left after deciding to focus on other series. In 2018, director James Gunn was hired to write and direct the film after being temporarily fired by Disney and Marvel Studios as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

IMAGE: Still from The Suicide Squad Trailer

