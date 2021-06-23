Last Updated:

Suicide Squad 2 Trailer 3 Gives Insight Into Central Character And Sets The Bar High

The new trailer of Suicide Squad 2, recently dropped and gave us a lot more insight into one of its characters and the film's overall plot.

The upcoming DCEU film, Suicide Squad 2, got a new trailer, which gives us a lot more insight into the movie’s plot. Titled The Suicide Squad, the film is going to revolve around the army of villains taking on a big threat. The Suicide Squad 2 trailer 3, also gives us an insight into some new DC characters that are introduced. Read on to know more about it.

 

The Suicide Squad trailer 3

The new Suicide Squad trailer begins with giving us a background of its primary character, Bloodsport, which is played by actor Idris Elba. Bloodsport, whose real name is Robert DuBois, has an emotional background story, which motivates him to join the Suicide Squad on a mission to eliminate a big threat. Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, puts him with the rest of the team, which contains Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker, Weasel, King Shark, etc, all being led by Rick Flag. The trailer then proceeds to show us that the squad will embark on a journey to bring an end to Project Starfish, and come face-to-face with the supervillain Starro.

The new Suicide Squad 2 trailer gives a good background to the central character of Bloodsport, which will add to the film’s emotional depth. The glimpses of the comic sequences with several characters, including Harley Quinn, and the action sequences also seem promising and give a hint at how entertaining the film will be. All of the actors seem to have portrayed their characters with their quirks very well, and it will certainly be exciting to watch the characters fully unfold on the screen when the film releases.

Suicide Squad 2 cast and other details

Actors Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman will reprise their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag, respectively. The Suicide Squad cast also includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, and Alice Braga among others. Actor Sylvester Stallone will be playing a voice role for the character of King Shark.

The Suicide Squad is written and directed by James Gunn, who is known for directing The Guardians of the Galaxy films of the MCU. The Suicide Squad will release in the UK on July 30 and in the US on August 6.

