'Suicide Squad' Ayer Cut Wasn't Going To Show All Of Jared Leto's Joker Scenes, Here's Why

The Snyder Cut went on to become a huge success and thus the fans followed another campaign for the Suicide Squad director David Ayer. The fans demanded that the studio release the Ayer Cut and wished that the film get its proper treatment. According to a number of sources, Ayer mentioned several times that his film, Suicide Squad went through several reshoots and thus the outcome of the film wasn’t what he had expected. However, one of the makers from the film revealed that even if the Ayer cut were to release, it wouldn’t contain as many Joker scenes as they had originally shot.

Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Wouldn’t Include All Joker Scenes

During the initial stages of the film, when the movie was being promoted at Comic-Con, fans were hyped to see Jared Leto as Joker. His appearance in the trailer excited fans for the film as they rushed to watch Suicide Squad upon the film's release. However, the fans were disappointed with the performance of the actor and expressed this all over social media.

Following that, Kevin Hickman spoke to Cinema Blend and revealed that Jared as the Joker gave them a lot of material. It was revealed that the studio cut major chunks of his portrayal as Joker from the film, due to which fans never really got to see the range of the character. Kevin spoke about this and mentioned that in his opinion, Jared did a very good job playing the Joker. However, the actor went on to incorporate several crazy acts while acting as the joker that the makers had to eventually cut out of the original Ayer Cut. The co-editor stated that had the Ayer cut been released, fans would still not get to watch a major portion of Jared Leto as Joker due to the extensive length.

Speaking a bit further about this Kevin mentioned that Jared really brought a psychotic character to life, by embodying the character of Joker. He added that Jared would often go full crazy while playing the role and deliver the material that wasn't quite needed for the film. The maker said that the scenes often served little to no purpose to the plot and thus they were forced to take out those scenes from the film in the original Ayer Cut as well. Kevin said the actor immersed himself in the role, however certain scenes would just become hard to weave into the film as it just wasn't appropriate. Kevin concluded by saying that it would have been nicer to see a more fleshed-out character of Joker, rather than what was presented in the Suicide Squad upon release.

Image: still from Suicide Squad trailer

