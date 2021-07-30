'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Slams Studio Cut Of His Work, Supports Sequel

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer posted an emotional letter on Twitter to give his take on the 2016 Warner Bros. feature while praising James Gunn’s work in The Suicide Squad slated to release in August. The director has accused Warner bros of dramatically cutting and restructuring his original work to the studio version while responding to those who continue to criticize it. Ayer wrote a three-page letter on Thursday titled My Turn saying he put his life into the film and refrained to take credit for the movie that came out.

'The studio cut is not my movie': Suicide Squad Director

Taking to his Twitter account to finally reveal his side of the story after continuous criticism over the years, Ayer wrote in a lengthy tweet titled My Turn, “I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing. My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut — it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

The director subsequently noted that what he was sharing was not the whole story, and never will. “I never told my side of the story and never will … I’m old school like that. So I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shocking personal criticism.”

His post came after a Tweet from Screen Daily’s Tim Grierson, who had recently reviewed James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, resurfacing comparisons to Ayer’s 2016 film. In his note, David mentioned that he fully supports the sequel with all the cast/crew on board, adding that he is proud of the director James Gunn. “I’m so proud of James and excited for the success that’s coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs,” he wrote. “I’m rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And Jame’s [sic] brilliant work will be the miracle of miracles,” his note stated. He closed his note by saying he 'would no longer speak publicly' about the movie.

Suicide Squad 2

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad comes out in theatres on August 6 in the U.S. and on the HBO Max streaming platform. The much-anticipated sequel has already been receiving commendable responses from critics and audiences. The action-adventure movie will see super-villains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and other criminals at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret Task Force X after being left off in the secluded island of Corto Maltese. The movie is being produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran. The movie is set to be a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

(IMAGE- AP/DCTSSNEWS/INSTAGRAM)

