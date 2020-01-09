'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Was Offered Sequel To The Film, But Passed

The 2016 film Suicide squad was a film that was much anticipated by the audience, however, the movie couldn’t live up to the expectation of its fans. The film earned a rating of just twenty-seven per cent on the rotten tomatoes website. However, the movie did go on to win an Academy Award for best makeup and styling.

Suicide Squad director was offered sequel movie, but passed

Also Read | David Ayer Finally Reveals Suicide Squad's Cut Justice League Connection

Recently, according to an entertainment daily, the director of the film David Ayer revealed that he was offered the chance to direct a sequel for Suicide Squad. However, the director declined the offer and decided to not be part of the franchise. The film starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie among several other actors went on to earn approximately over $750 million worldwide.

Also Read | Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares BTS Picture Featuring An Unseen Version Of Joker

As per reports by an entertainment portal, just before the release of the film, the studio meddled with Ayer's original vision for the film. However, David decided to stay by the film and was soon announced to be the director of the Harley Quinn Spinoff titled Gotham City Sirens. Harley Quinn’s character played by Margot Robbie bought forth several potential developments with Harley focused films. Currently, the much-awaited film Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is underway.

Also Read | David Ayer In Talks With Warner Bros For 'The Dirty Dozen' Remake

The next installment for the Suicide Squad franchise is slated to release next year, however, it won’t be helmed by David Ayer this time. The studio mentioned that, over the course of discussion and development David’s name wasn’t mentioned as a possible director, according to an entertainment daily. Recently Ayer appeared on the Television Critics Choice Association panel when asked about Suicide Squad 2 he mentioned clearly that he was offered the chance but he went the other way, however, he would love to be part of the superhero arena if provided the right opportunity.

Also Read | Chris Evans Helped Scarlett Johansson Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction At The Golden Globes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.