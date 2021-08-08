'Suicide Squad' Star Joel Kinnaman Granted Restraining Order Against Model Accusing Rape

Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman has been granted a temporary restraining order against model Bella Davis. The Hollywood actor had alleged that the model tried to "extort money" from him. He added that Davis also threatened physical harm to his family. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a lengthy statement about the matter.

According to Variety, Bella Davis, a Swedish model whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, had accused Joel Kinnaman of raping her in the year 2018, in New York City, while she was intoxicated, the actor stated. Kinnaman said that the duo had a "brief romantic relationship" in late 2018 that encompassed two consensual encounters. Kinnaman had taken to his official Instagram handle on August 7 and shared a long statement.

The actor revealed when he tried to "cut off all communications with her, Davis called from other people's phones and such communications became more and more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time."

Kinnaman, who lives in Los Angeles, asserted that Davis has made "daily threats of physical harm" against him and his family. The Swedish model has now been ordered not to contact Kinnaman and to stay 100 yards away from the Suicide Squad actor, his home, cars, and other property.

Joel Kinnaman alleged that Bella Davis had vowed to smear him in public "with fabricated, vile rumours unless he agrees to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections and other assistance that includes yet another USD 400,000 for an apartment, a Sports illustrated photoshoot and a verified Instagram handle." However, according to People magazine, the Swedish model denied having "ever threatened or asked for money."

On Friday, the restraining order granted to Kinnaman asserted that Bella Davis "appears to be obsessed with Kinnaman and needs to be restrained from further harassing, threatening or contacting him." The Swedish-American actor is repped by Patricia Glaser and Adam Pines from Glaser Weil. He rose to fame with 2011-2014's AMC crime drama, The Killing, where he played a street-savvy cop.

