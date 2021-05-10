'Suicide Squad' Star Nathan Fillion Recreates Magazine Cover Shoot After Being Vaccinated

The Suicide Squad star Nathan Fillion's Instagram following quite recently got to see a recreation of a magazine cover shoot on the part of the actor and his fellow The Suicide Squad co-stars David Dastmalchian and Flula Borg, who play The Polka Dot man and Javelin respectively. It so happened that on the occasion of being vaccinated, Fillion, who plays T.D.K in the James Gunn-directed movie, shared a magazine photoshoot that the actors did for a publication known as Den Of Geek. Alongside the same, he shared an impromptu version of it which has been fashioned out of a group selfie and a handful of digital ink. Nathan Fillion's latest Instagram post also attracted a response from Gunn himself, who seemingly came up with a word that is a mixture of "Jealous" and "Happy" almost on the spot.

Nathan Fillion's latest Instagram post after his vaccination:

One of the several comments that the above post attracted, there was one from Gunn himself, who described that he has been feeling "Jelappy" (Which is an amalgamation of the words "Jealous" and "Happy") for and of his actors. Other Nathan Fillion's Instagram followers, on the other hand, expressed their desire for a crossover event featuring Castle (The character played by Fillion in a television show of the same name) and Murdoc (The character played by David Dastmalchian in the hit show Macgyver), where one would be tasked to catch the other. One Instagram user even went on to do a little bit of wordplay by simply commenting "VacciNate".

Netizens react to Nathan Fillion's latest Instagram post:

(Source: Nathan Fillion's Instagram)

About James Gunn's The Suicide Squad:

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is based on the team of DC Comics characters that have been created by John Ostrander. The film is either considered to be a sequel by many, while some have called the film a "soft reboot". The film, much like the first Suicide Squad film, will see a group of captured supervillians going up against an entity (Starro) that poses a major threat to a vast geographical region, and should they fail in the mission, their fate will be instantly decided by the government officials who enlisted them in the first place. The film, which is rated R, will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on August 6th. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

