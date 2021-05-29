'Suicide Squad' Trailer, Ed Sheeran's Revelation, Everything That Happened On May 29!

Today, May 29, 2021, was a really eventful day when it came to the entertainment industry. Many important things took place from trailer releases to celeb babies disparaging their parents. Have a look at all the interesting things that happened today.

The Suicide Squad trailer

The creators of the eagerly anticipated action movie The Suicide Squad, which stars an ensemble cast, released fascinating posters and a powerful teaser in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Friday, May 28, 2021. The posters were published by Warner Bros. India on their official Twitter account, and they included a lot of familiar personalities making their DCU debut. The poster features the film's celebrity cast, including Margot Robbie resuming her role as Harley Quinn, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

A Quiet Place 2 box office numbers

The sequel to A Quiet Place has finally arrived in theatres. The film, like many others, was put on hiatus for longer than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that it has arrived in theatres, the box office results from its preview screenings have been released, putting the film in a solid position for a successful weekend. According to Deadline, A Quiet Place Part II grossed $4.8 million in its first night of screenings. It's a fantastic start since the original film grossed $4.3 million in its Thursday night screenings in April 2018. The sequel is also up against Disney's Cruella, featuring Emma Stone, which opened to $1.4 million on Friday night.

Ed Sheeran says his daughter isn't a fan of his music: 'She just cries!'

When her celebrity dad sings, Ed Sheeran's baby "cries." Last year, the 30-year-old musician and his spouse, Cherry Seaborn, introduced their daughter, Lyra Antarctica, to the world. And, despite the fact that Ed is among the most popular artists in the world right now, his daughter seems unconcerned by his incredible vocals, as the artist claims Lyra despises his new music. When he came on BBC Radio 1’s Kids Ask Difficult Questions, he said, he had to practice to reach where he was and practice had made him what he was. But none of it mattered to his daughter because whenever he sang his songs to her, she would just cry. She was not his biggest fan.

The Conjuring 3 director Michael Chaves reveals deleted post-credits scene

A post-credits sequence nearly survived the cut according to The Conjuring series film executives. Chaves discussed the choice to abandon the planned sequence with NME to correspond with the premiere of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. “I’ll keep it a mystery as to what it was because it may be coming back in another form,” said the director. The franchise fans are now getting excited to understand what the scene could be.

Gossip Girl reboot teaser out

On May 28 2021, HBO Max unveiled a teaser for the Gossip Girl revival. After theorizing on the show's plot and whether any of the original actors will return, the teaser portrays Gossip Girl in 2021 casting an eye on the nouveau Upper East Siders. The teaser video features a classic Gossip Girl narration, but the subject this time centres upon millennials and their social media personas.

IMAGE: THE SUICIDE SQUAD INSTAGRAM AND A STILL FROM A QUIET PLACE PART II

