Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman Faces Rape Investigation After Getting Restraining Order

Joel Kinnaman, who obtained a restraining order against a woman who he claimed was "attempting to extort" money from him through threats last week, reportedly has authorities launching an investigation into disputed rape charges against him. The Suicide Squad actor in a statement on Instagram spoke out against the alleged extortion and also claimed that woman in question was trying to "physically harm" him.

Authorities launch investigation on rape charges against Joel Kinnaman

According to a report by People Magazine, Joel Kinnaman named his alleged accuser as Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis. The actor claimed that he had a relationship with Davis in 2018 but that she later propagated "false information" about him and accused him of rape. While speaking to the aforementioned outlet, David mentioned how she had never "threatened or asked for money".

She also spoke about how she had been vocal about her alleged assault and that Kinnaman's team only made the story up because she chose to "go to the cops". According to E! and TMZ, Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed that an investigation against Kinnaman had been launched. Their spokesperson in a statement said:

The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision

Joel Kinnaman's attorney also made a public statement, as per E! News, saying:

The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicize false information about Mr. Kinnaman — including that he had sex with her against her will — unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more. Mr. Kinnaman will be cooperating with police to clear his name.

In his Instagram statement, Kinnaman gave several details about the alleged extortion, even going so far as to quote the accused Davis. He wrote, "At one point, she stated, 'Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?' She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother...who pointed a rifle at my manager.".

The actor also made one thing clear in a statement by saying, "I stand by all victims of sexual assault.". Kinnaman is engaged to model Kelly Gale, whom he proposed to earlier this year. The actor recently appeared in the critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad.

IMAGE - AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.